Magician George presents his first show at Magic Castle in Hollywood

Jorge Luis Larrabure (El Mago George) will be presented for the first time at the prestigious Hollywood Magic Castle in Los Angeles California, seat of the best magicians in the world.

The Magic Castle is an exclusive private club within a beautiful castle in the heart of Hollywood attended by famous members and artists of the film and television industry to witness the most incredible shows of the moment. Famous personalities such as Jennifer Lopez, Johnny Depp, Adele, Neil Patrick Harris, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, among many others, are regulars at the Castle for dinner and attend these magic shows by the best exponents in the world.

Magician George, a Peruvian magician, manages to enter this elite of illusionists that are part of the Magic Castle for the first time, where he can be seen from Monday 18 to Sunday 24 April performing his show. Which celebrities will he surprise? George will perform more than 21 shows a week in the Parlor of Prestigigitation room, one of the most important theaters owned by the Castle.

The Magic Castle is a private club, it can only be accessed through a member’s invitation and has a strict code of etiquette and elegant dress to enter. George will also hold some private events and give a conference for all the magicians of the Academy of Magical Arts (AMA)

The Magic Castle facilities are magical, the Castle lobby has no visible doors to the interior, and visitors must say a secret phrase to a sculpture of an owl to gain access, revealing the entrance to the club. Magicians perform in several theaters, the Close-Up Room, the Parlor of Conjuring Room, and the Palace of Mystery. Every night, five different magical performances are showcased at these three theaters, with additional performances added on weekends at the Peller Theater, as well as the Hat and Hare Pub and WC In the music room, the unseen “Irma”, the “resident ghost” of the castle, plays the piano and responds to musical requests.

In this way, Magician George continues to surprise us with his professional career, a career at the top of his art that has led him to appear in more than 30 countries representing Peru. Just after his week at the Castle, George will leave for Las Vegas Nevada to visit the famous illusionist David Copperfield.

“This is a dream come true, when I was 7 years old I saw a magic special on Channel 9 in Peru, called the Magic Castle of Hollywood where the best magicians in the world appeared, I was next to my father and I told him, Dad I want to go to the University of Magic, my father looked at me and said, encouraging me, of course, maybe one day you will present yourself there and look, today after 35 years I am here, representing Peru and fulfilling a great dream” declares George.

“I am very happy, this is without a doubt, an important step in my international career, always proud to be Peruvian and to represent my country, I love Peru with all my heart and in my travels I always talk about it, its people and its culture always with pride, we are a wonderful country and we have to let the world know it, in the show I do it too, I always try to inspire young people so that they know that nothing is impossible, that if they try hard in what they do they can achieve big goals. I am going to enjoy this week at the Magic Castle, doing what I like the most, surprising people,” George tells us.

We ask George about his projects for this year and he tells us that he has great news and surprises for all magic lovers, we see in him a tireless worker, we asked one of his assistants about his work schedule and he told us that George is a machine, he is the first to arrive and the last to leave his office in Miraflores, where he has a Shop and School of Magic, in addition to his work office, they tell us that he is always looking to innovate, not in vain is currently the most recognized Peruvian magician nationally and internationally.

Did you know that Magician George has created magic effects for David Copperfield, Penn & Teller, even Hollywood movies like Now You See Me 2? Undoubtedly a great artist and creative in his field that leaves Peruvian magic high.

Last year he also debuted with great success as the host of TVPeru with two programs, “The Amazing World of George” and “The Singing Voice” which he hosted alongside Stephanie Orúe. You can learn more about him on his Instagram, Facebook and Youtube networks with the user @magogeorgeoficial

I like this: I like it Charging…

Related