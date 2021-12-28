Magneti Marelli accelerates on the plan to reduce staff, possible cuts in Italy. The Bloomberg agency writes it

According to the Bloomberg agency, a rotation at the top of the Magneti Corp group (formerly Magneti Marelli) with the aim of speeding up and tightening the plan to reduce the number of employees. The CEO Bede Bolzenius he is expected to leave the company next month but control of the company would already be in the hands of Dinesh Paliwal, currently president of the group. The manager is a partner of Kkr, the US fund (also protagonist of an offer on Tim, ed) which controls Magneti Marelli after having it purchased in 2018 by FCA, and has been indicated for the management of the restructuring.

A restructuring plan had already started three months ago but now, Bloomberg writes, the number of redundancies could double. and exceed 3 thousand units. The closure of some offices is not excluded, which could also affect the factories in Italy as well as in Japan (where Kkr checks Calsonic Kansei, merged with Magneti Marelli) and France. The group employs altogether 58 thousand employees distributed in approx 170 properties across 24 countries. In Italy, the 19 production sites, the main a Corbetta, in the province of Milan, in which about 10 thousand people work.

In a communication to employees Paliwal remarked how the company has significantly higher production costs than the main competitors adding that “Unfortunately there is no alternative: drastic measures are needed to make our company competitive in the long term”. Kkr would also be evaluating the possibility of selling the division that produces suspension systems as it intends to focus on products that offer higher profit margins.