magnetic power bank for iPhone

One of the most interesting accessories for the iPhone 12 or 13 with the arrival of MagSafe technology is Apple’s magnetic external battery. However, its price is somewhat high and it does not have much capacity. The Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K It is a cheaper proposal and it is on sale right now at 32.99 euros on Amazon.

Anker 521 Magnetic External Battery (PowerCore Magnetic 5K), Portable Wireless Powerbank with 5,000mAh and USB-C Charging Cable, Compatible with iPhone 13 Series/iPhone 12 Series

With a recommended retail price of 45.99 euros In the vast majority of colors, Anker’s PowerCore Magnetic 5K external battery can be purchased at Amazon at a discount, staying at 32.99 euros.

The Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K has a 5,000 mAh capacity to charge the iPhone 12 and 13 wirelessly using MagSafe technology. However, it has a USB-C connection to recharge by cable and has a charge indicator LED. He is able to provide more than 17 hours of video playback (depending on the brand, tested on an iPhone 13 Pro).

