Magnolia or Born on the 4th of July? The best of Tom Cruise

Cruise attended 15 colleges in 14 years. She got involved in theater in 4th. degree, with Professor George Steinburg, in Canada. In 6th. grade, her mother left her father, took Cruise and her sisters back to the US, and married Jack South.

Cruise attended St. Francis Seminary in Cincinnati, Ohio, and he wanted to take the robes as a Franciscan priest but he was expelled for getting drunk and being a fan of acting.

At age 18, Cruise moved to New York City to pursue an acting career. He was a bartender in New York, then moved to Los Angeles to try out television roles. He signed with the talent agency CAA (Creative Artists Agency), where he met his future partner, Paula Sue Kauffman Wagner.

Cruise appeared in a small role in the film ‘Endless Love‘ (1981), then had a major supporting role in ‘Taps‘; in 1983,’The Outsiders‘, ‘All the Right Moves‘ Y ‘Risky Business‘, later had a participation in ‘Legend‘, of Ridley Scott; and in 1986 she was a star in ‘top gun‘. So, he was a No. 1.

N. de la R.: Tom Cruise’s birthday, in F1 at Silverstone, along with the parents of Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Pérez.

the ranking

Clayton Davis published the ranking chosen by ‘Variety‘, of Cruise’s top 15 performances, including the franchise owned by the actor, ‘Mission: Impossible’already with 5 successful sequels and 2 more on the way.

Cruise never won an Oscar but had 3 nominations:

‘Born on the 4th of July’ (1989),

‘Jerry Maguire’ (1996) and

‘Magnolia’ (1999).

In May 2021, he returned his 3 Golden Globes after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity debate.

‘Variety’ rankings of Tom Cruise’s 15 best performances:

#15 – Edge of Tomorrow / At the Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Role: Major William Cage

Co-star: Emily Blunt

His best scene: getting Brigham’s device

Edge of Tomorrow – Official Teaser Trailer in Spanish HD

#14 – Edge of Tomorrow / Risky Business (1983)

Role: Joel Goodson

Co-star: Rebecca DeMornay

His best scene: Dancing to Bob Seger’s ‘Old Time Rock & Roll’.

#13 – Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles / Interview with the vampire: Vampire Chronicles (1994)

Role: Lestat de Lioncourt

Co-stars: Brad Pitt and Antonio Banderas

Her best scene: “Claudia, you’ve been a very naughty girl” (to Kirsten Dunst).

#12 – The Firm / The Firm (1993)

Role: Mitch McDeere

Co-stars: Jeanne Tripplehorn and Gene Hackman

His best scene: “Did you ever think I’d make a six-figure salary?” (to Jeanne Tripplehorn).

#11 – Mission: Impossible (1995)

Role: Ethan Hunt

Co-stars: Jon Voight and Emmanuelle Beart

His best scene: “You’ve never seen me upset.”

#10 – Rainman (1988)

Role: Charlie Babbitt

Co-star: Dustin Hoffman

His best scene: “Are you the Rain Man?”.

Raymond (scene) Rain Man

#9 – Collateral (2004)

Role: Vincent Collateral

Co-stars: Jamie Foxx and Jada Pinkett Smith

The scene that proves it: Searching the club.

#8 – Eyes Wide Shut / Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Role: Bill Harford

Co-star: Nicole Kidman

His best scene: Listening to the history of Cape Cod.

#7 – Top Gun (1986)

Role: Lieutenant Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell

Co-stars: Tim Robbins and Kelly McGillis

His best scene: Throwing Goose’s (Anthony Edwards) dog tags overboard after his death.

#6 – Tropic Thunder / Tropic Thunder / A Movie War (2008)

Role: Les Grossman

Co-stars: Ben Stiller and Robert Donwey Jr.

His best scene: ‘G5’.

#5 – Jerry Maguire (1996)

Role: Jerry Maguire

Co-stars: Cuba Gooding Jr. and Renée Zellweger.

His best scene: “You complete me.”

You Complete Me, Jerry Maguire 1996

#4 – A Few Good Men / Some Good Men (2002)

Role: Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee

Co-stars: Jack Nicholson and Demi Moore

His best scene: “I want the truth…”.

#3 – Minority Report (1992)

Role: Chief John Anderton

Co-stars: Colin Farrell and Samantha Morton

His best scene: Listening to Abigail about Sean’s life.

#2 – Born on the Fourth of July / Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Role: Ron Ković

Co-stars: Bryan Larkin and Ramond J. Barry

His best scene: “I love America”.

Born on the 4th of July (1989) – Welcome Address

#1 – Magnolia (1999)

Role: Frank T. J. Mackey

Co-stars: Jason Robards Jr. and Julianne Moore

His best scene: “I hate you.”

MAGNOLIA | The best movie in history in three parts | Introduction

