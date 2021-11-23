Mago Maignan, recovery times halved: in the field with Sassuolo or three days later in Genoa

Another magic, this time off the posts. In the area? No, in the infirmary. “Magic” Maignan is ready to amaze again. Soon, very soon, Pioli and Milan will find the starting goalkeeper. As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, this could happen as early as Sunday at San Siro, against Sassuolo; in the “worst case”, Mike will go on the bench and then take the field three days later in Genoa.

Record recovery: times halved

In short, the countdown has begun: incredible but true, Maignan has managed to halve the recovery time. A couple of days ago, the Frenchman started working again and, above all, parrying. The left wrist operated on last 13 October in arthroscopy is clinically healed and the green light for the return to the field has arrived from the Rossoneri medical area. Obviously, everything will be done with the utmost caution. Because enthusiasm is fine, but no one intends to take risks.

Here is the next step

The table will be updated stage by stage: yesterday Maignan did a part of training together with the other goalkeepers and then continued with a personalized work. The next step will bring Mike back to a “game” context. So it will be up to Stefano Pioli – who will confront Maignan himself – to decide whether to field him already on Sunday or whether to postpone the great return for a few days.