Maguire defends Cristiano Ronaldo

Zapping World Eleven The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys

Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation at Manchester United is raising some teeth. The fivefold Ballon d’Or provokes many reactions to each of his public outings, even to each of the words attributed to him. An exhibition that every professional football player knows and Harry Maguire, his teammate, is no exception to the rule. The English defender, who has been much criticized for several seasons and even the victim of threats, has spoken out on this subject and defends the Portuguese striker.

“Cristiano is a magnificent player and a magnificent character to have around us. I know what it’s like to have a lot of media speculation around me. But he takes the majority of it. Everything he does is scrutinized on the Loup. […] That’s what you get when you play for this club, club size. On the other hand, when things are going well, you get a lot of praise, so that’s football, that’s the sport we play. Obviously there is a line that can be crossed and we can do a little better in this country to allow that.”

An outing that should calm the rumors of division within the Red Devils locker room. According to English media, a bad understanding reigns between the captain of Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo, to the point of separating the locker room in two. Today, the Englishman has kept his armband while the Portuguese seeks to leave the club.