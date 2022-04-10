Maguire insulted against Cristiano Ronaldo

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies has hit out at his Manchester United counterpart Harry Maguire.

Alphonso Davies, the Canadian full-back for Bayern Munich, has dismantled Manchester United captain Harry Maguire. Davies claims Cristiano Ronaldo deserves captain’s armband at Red Devils and he does not understand how he can pass behind Maguire in the hierarchy. Davies was playing FIFA 22 and filming himself for the Twitch streaming service when he ‘packaged’ Maguire among the rewards. He then embarked on a small diatribe against the England international and in a totally reckless way.

“Maguire captain of Ronaldo, can you imagine? »

“Guys, can you imagine? Can you imagine…”. He then turned down his music and continued: “You are Ronaldo… One of the greatest players of all time. And what’s your captain’s name? Harry Maguire is your captain? And you address him saying “yes, captain”. I don’t know what he says to her. Dude. I’m not kidding Harry Maguire but Ronaldo…Ronaldo should have the armband man,” added the Canadian full-back, completely hilarious. Note that Alphonso Davies returned to the Bayern group this week and after several months of absence. He suffered from myocarditis following a Covid-19 infection. Against Villarreal in the C1 quarters, he participated in the entire game.