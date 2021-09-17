Mahershala Ali and Julia Roberts starring in a Netflix movie

“Leave The World Behind” will be directed by the creator of the TV series “Mr. Robot”
Mahershala Ali And Julia Roberts, three Oscars in two, will be the protagonists of Leave The World Behind, film adaptation of the novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam.
The feature film will be directed and written by Sam Esmail, best known for being the creator of Mr. Robot, and will become available in the catalog for Netflix subscribers.
Based on the novel by Alam, Leave the World Behind is the story of two families, strangers to each other, who are forced to be together in a long weekend gone terribly wrong. Alam’s third novel seeks to address the intricacies of parenting, race and class, exploring how our closest ties are reshaped – and unexpected new ties are forged – in times of crisis and most difficult. The novel was published in October 2020 and was a finalist in the National Book Awards 2020, also listed as a summer favorite of former President Barack Obama.
In recent months, before the announcement of Mahershala Ali’s presence, it was speculated that the lead role could be played by Denzel Washington.