Mahershala Ali joins Julia Roberts in the Netflix film Leave The World Behind

Mahershala Ali replaced Denzel Washington in the cast of Leave the World Behind, where it will flank Julia Roberts. The branded film Netflix is directed by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail who will adapt the novel by Rumaan Alam.

Green Book

As Deadline anticipates, at the center of the plot of Leave The World Behind the couple composed of Amanda and Clay, whose hope of enjoying a vacation with their teenage children is shattered by the arrival of the middle-aged couple who own the house they rented, who fled due to an unprecedented blackout in the city. When the internet, television and radio stop working, the two couples have no way of finding out what’s going on. A strange event then destroys the peace of the countryside and the animals begin to move strangely, thus causing the physical and mental health of the two families to progressively fall apart as racial and social tensions emerge caused by the alarming events happening around them.

Mahershala Ali, two-time Oscar winner for Moonlight and Green Book is preparing to step into the shoes of Blade, the hero of the Marvel comic, in the reboot in preparation. Starting December 17, we will see the actor in the mysterious film Swan Song, which he played and produced for Apple TV +.

