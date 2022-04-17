Mahesh Bhatt kisses his son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt looks delighted as she performs a wedding ritual. See new photos

The wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Coming home to Mumbai was nothing short of a dream. The couple’s close and dear ones attended, including family and friends. Now that the wedding is over, various photos from the ceremonies are appearing on social media. Recently, Soni Razdan shared a series of photos with the newlyweds.

In one of the photos shared by Soni, Alia is seen performing a ritual with a bowl and a spoon in her hand. As she performs the ritual, Ranbir looks at her with a bright smile. In another photo, the lovebirds look into her eyes. The Call My Agent Bollywood actor captioned the photos, “My jaans… I love you so much 💕💕💕. He also shared a family photo of the Bhatts with the caption, “Nearest and dearest 💕💕 💕.”

Pooja Bhatt, actress and half-sister of Alia, also shared the same family portrait. She also posted some adorable snaps of Ranbir with Alia’s father, Mahesh Bhatt. In the photos we see the filmmaker affectionately hugging his son-in-law. “Who needs words when you have the ability to listen and speak from the heart? 🤍,” Pooja wrote along with the photos.

Official wedding photographers The House On The Clouds shared a number of new photos from Alia and Ranbir’s wedding, but later deleted them. However, the photos had already gone viral on the actors’ fan pages. In one of these photos, a shy Alia grinned as Ranbir pulled her closer.

Rahul Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor have also shared new photos from the most anticipated wedding of the year. Look at all the photos here.

Neetu Kapoor shared this photo with Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Riddhima Kapoor holds the ‘jaimala’ while Ranbir Kapoor waits for Alia Bhatt. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Alia and Ranbir dated for five years before walking down the aisle. They fell in love on the sets of Ayan Mukerji Brahmastra, which hits theaters later this year.