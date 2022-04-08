Mahle, Reds spoil Braves’ celebration
ATLANTA — Tyler Mahle gave up just one unearned run over five innings to beat Max Fied, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3 Thursday night, whose celebration of their Series title was marred. World.
Brandon Drury hit a three-run homer to seal the loss for the Braves, who unveiled their monarch pennant behind right field in a pregame ceremony.
Two skydivers landed in the outfield, carrying pennants commemorating the title.
Fried, who won the decisive Game 6 of the Fall Classic against Houston, couldn’t get away with it this time, starting the season opener.
Fried (0-1) gave up five runs on eight hits over 5 2/3 innings. He left the game with two runners on before Drury homered off Collin McHugh, who was making his Braves debut.
Mahle (1-0) looked sharp in his first start of an opening game. He gave up just three hits, gave away a couple of walks and had seven strikeouts.
Tony Santillán pitched the ninth inning perfectly for his first career save.
For the Reds, Dominican Arístides Aquino 5-1 with a run scored.
For the Braves, Puerto Rican Eddie Rosario 3-0 with a run scored. The Dominican Marcell Ozuna 3-0. Cuban Guillermo Heredia 2-0.