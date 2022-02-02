Mahmood and Blanco, the favorites between pizza and soccer. The author of Soldi: “Without a gym I don’t know how to stay”

Blanco reveals an anecdote about Roma-Inter seen at the stadium with Totti while everyone called him to ask him about the song “Broglie” in Sanremo with Mahmood: “I didn’t answer anyone”

Gabriella Mancini

They give them between favorites and they do the conjurations in all ways. “As? We have not heard! ”. Mahmood and Blancotogether with the Sanremo Festival with the song Chillsthey enjoyed the live Zoom, but they try to dilute the prediction.

“When they started giving us favorites everyone called me on my cell phone, but I was at the stadium to see Rome-InterI was right near Totti and I was talking to him: when does it happen again? I have not answered anyone! “. Laughs Riccardo Fabbriconi, aka Blanco, with the boldness of his almost 19 years, a passionate Giallorossi fan, the most listened to artist on Spotify in 2021.

“The favorites never triumph, in fact I had won!” she echoes him, ironic, Alexander Mahmood29, who had depopulated in 2019 with “Money” taking everyone off guard.

Why are you at the Sanremo Festival?

“Because we needed adrenaline, stimuli, we lacked the thrill”.

How was the song born?

“This summer we started playing and in a short time we wrote Chills, the chorus was born from a wrong chord on the piano. A song about feelings, about the difficulty of communicating with your loved one, about sex as a wrong refuge when you are sad, a love song “.

Which singer would you bet success on?

Mahmood: “Massimo Ranieri”.

Blanco: “I met Gianni Morandi, he is also very nice”.

What are your sports?

Blanco: “I used to play football, now five-a-side football”.

Mahmood: “I always go to the gym so as not to dry out, without it I don’t know how to stay, I like to be toned – laughs – actually… gintonic!”.

What’s your favorite dish?

Mahmood: “Spontini’s pizza with crust and double mozzarella”.

Blanco: “I love Italian cuisine, spaghetti with tomato sauce and good wine”.

In the cover night they will sing the timeless The sky in a room, a symbol that never as this year the generations of young people and over are closer than ever. It was time.