Mahmood and Blanco won Sanremo 2022. Tonight’s final did not overturn the predictions and confirmed the success of Chills, in first place in the standings for practically the whole festival. On the podium there are Gianni Morandi in third place and Elisa in second, the only one who managed to overtake the two singers (in the second evening ranking).
Here is the complete ranking:
1 Mahmood & Blanco – Chills
2 Elisa – Or maybe it’s you
3 Gianni Morandi – Open all doors
4 Irama – Wherever you will be
5 Sangiovanni – Butterflies
6 Emma – It is like this every time
7 The List Representative – bye Bye
8 Massimo Ranieri – Letter beyond the sea
9 Dargen D’Amico – Where do you dance
10 Michele Bravi – Flower winter
11 Matthew Romano – Viral
12 Fabrizio Moro – It is you
12 Aka 7Even – Perfect like this
14 Achille Lauro – Sunday
15 Noemi – I love you I don’t know
16 Ditonellapiaga & Rector – Chemistry
17 Rkomi – Unsurpassed
18 VAT Zanicchi – I want to love you
19 Giovanni Truppi – Your father, my mother, Lucia
20 Highsnob & Nu – Take care of yourself
21 Yuman – Now and here
22 The Vibrations – Very, very much
23 Giusy Ferreri – Honey
24 Ana Mena – Two hundred thousand hours
25 Tananai – Casual sex
As always, all the other festival prizes were awarded before the winner. The Mia Martini Critics Award went to Massimo Ranieri; the “Lucio Dalla” Press Room Award was won by Gianni Morandi; the “Sergio Bardotti” Award for the best text is by Fabrizio Moro; to Elisa the “Giancarlo Bigazzi” Award for the best musical composition.