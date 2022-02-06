Mahmood and Blanco won Sanremo 2022. Tonight’s final did not overturn the predictions and confirmed the success of Chills, in first place in the standings for practically the whole festival. On the podium there are Gianni Morandi in third place and Elisa in second, the only one who managed to overtake the two singers (in the second evening ranking).

Here is the complete ranking:

1 Mahmood & Blanco – Chills

2 Elisa – Or maybe it’s you

3 Gianni Morandi – Open all doors

4 Irama – Wherever you will be

5 Sangiovanni – Butterflies

6 Emma – It is like this every time

7 The List Representative – bye Bye

8 Massimo Ranieri – Letter beyond the sea

9 Dargen D’Amico – Where do you dance

10 Michele Bravi – Flower winter

11 Matthew Romano – Viral

12 Fabrizio Moro – It is you

12 Aka 7Even – Perfect like this

14 Achille Lauro – Sunday

15 Noemi – I love you I don’t know

16 Ditonellapiaga & Rector – Chemistry

17 Rkomi – Unsurpassed

18 VAT Zanicchi – I want to love you

19 Giovanni Truppi – Your father, my mother, Lucia

20 Highsnob & Nu – Take care of yourself

21 Yuman – Now and here

22 The Vibrations – Very, very much

23 Giusy Ferreri – Honey

24 Ana Mena – Two hundred thousand hours

25 Tananai – Casual sex

As always, all the other festival prizes were awarded before the winner. The Mia Martini Critics Award went to Massimo Ranieri; the “Lucio Dalla” Press Room Award was won by Gianni Morandi; the “Sergio Bardotti” Award for the best text is by Fabrizio Moro; to Elisa the “Giancarlo Bigazzi” Award for the best musical composition.