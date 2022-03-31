Mahogany, the new hair color that obsesses all celebrities who were previously brown or had black hair

The celebrities who were previously brown, or had black hair, have it clear:

mahogany is the color of fashion. It is a color between dark brown and red that is very versatile. To avoid going through blonde highlights, some celebrities have decided to join the fashion of wearing completely uniform hair thanks to the mahogany color. The advantage? this color

adds luminosity to the hairIt allows

give a makeover and makes

the features of the face do not look so marked.

It is a color that looks good at any age, and it is also perfect for

cover those first gray hair. It’s flattering, and it’s a timeless color. Some of the celebrities who have not been able to resist wearing mahogany-colored hair

they are Aitana, Zendaya, or the most recent, Lily Collins or the model Kaia Gerber.

Other advantages of this fashionable color is that it looks good on everyone. Of course, if you do not want to wear it completely monochrome, you can add

highlights. They can be melting highlights or a classic balayage in shades of brown from mid-lengths to ends. What you must be clear about is that if you bet on this change of look you must have maintenance. That is, you have to

touch up rootsdark as they appear.

You can also opt for a lighter version, almost pulling

to redhead as Kendall Jenner has done. Although it is true that this alternative is not suitable for everyone. It requires more maintenance so that the color does not lose its shine and its good appearance. It is more recommended for lighter skin than something more tanned, so keep that in mind if you ultimately decide to go for this color.

Jessica Chastain, Emma Stone or Julianne Moore are some of the women addicted to this color for years, and they have shown that it brings

a youthful and fresh touchbut it requires care.