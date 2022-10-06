Mahrez and the Cristiano Ronaldo gauge

On Wednesday, against FC Copenhagen, Riyad Mahrez played his 49th match in the UEFA Champions League. He took the opportunity to score a goal and deliver an assist for a big success (5-0) against the Danes. In total, it has 18 achievements and 15 offerings. At this level, it’s still too strong for a winger.

L’Algerian finally launched his season by decanting his goal counter. Of course, it was from the penalty spot. But it’s always good to take for a player lacking in confidence… and playing time. Mahrez distilled an offering in stride. For his 5th start in 11 appearances since the start of the season, number 26 has not failed.

In terms of stats, he is involved in 33 goals in 49 C1 games. In total, he disputed 3695 minutes. the dz is therefore decisive every 111 minutes. Which is still a very considerable average. Especially when you know that he plays on the side.

It does much better than CR7

For example, we will draw a parallel with Cristiano Ronaldo which was its counterpart on the left at Manchester United. the Portuguesetoday historic scorer of the C1 (141 units), did not have scored only at 16 times while being a ferryman 7 times in his first 55 European games with the Red Devils. This is not to compare the two footballers but to give an overview of the effectiveness of the captain of theNational team. The latter has often been crucial in this tournament for three editions.

Pep Guardiola knows that he can count on the Skyblue most prolific (7 goals) on an edition of CDL. A mark that the predator Erling Haalandauthor of 5 goals already, should erase with its infernal cadence. In any case, after 200 matches with the tunic Citizensthe Green has 64 goals and 44 assists. It’s remarkable to say the least and commands respect.