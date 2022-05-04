Mahrez has another appointment with history

Tuesday May 4, 2021, a year ago to the day, in the semi-final second leg of the most prestigious club competition, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against PSG. A memorable performance that sends Manchester City to play the first Champions League final in its history.

At the final whistle, the captain of the Greens is propelled into the big leagues, this match plunges the Algerian into another dimension, which has become essential in the eyes of Pep Guardiola and Mancunian supporters. Tonight, at the same stage of the competition, a meeting of the same scale awaits Cityzen.

A new impetus in his career?

What had been a boost for him last year may well become so again against Real Madrid tonight. Author of a remarkable season, the native of Sarcelles was able to take advantage of the dynamic generated by the last end of the season, punctuated by his famous performances against the Parisians. Since then, Mahrez has a more important role, which allows him to be much more regular, but above all much more effective, since he is none other than the most decisive player in the squad this season.

Today considered one of the best in his position, the Manchester City winger intends to take his revenge for the failure of the last final, which saw his shot pass a few centimeters from the post in the dying seconds.

A bad memory which must therefore leave traces for a player with such a good track record and who is only missing the cup with the big ears, a trophy which is very expensive in the eyes of the Algerian international.

Another question that may arise, will the end of this European campaign have an influence on the future of Mahrez, especially in Pep Guardiola’s locker room? Announced as AC Milan’s priority for the next transfer window, will he be satisfied with a European trophy and tempted by a new challenge? Would a defeat cause him to leave or on the contrary make him thirsty for victory for the following season?

Full of questions around Cityzen and his destiny, but only one persists again and again, will he win the final victory in this Champions League which suits him so well? Whatever the answer, the triple champion of England will have the opportunity to shine tonight, and why not extend hopes until May 28th.

What remains of Porto’s failure?

The defeat in the final against Chelsea must have been very difficult for the child of Beni Snous to take. Fallen in the city that saw Madjer be the first (and last) Algerian to lift this trophy, the victory could have been symbolic. A defeat that hurt him but far from having killed him, as evidenced by his strong comeback this season, and the start of the European campaign at top speed.

Indeed, with 5 goals in the group stage, the former Leicester star sent a strong message to his observers by dictating an increasingly high pace in the Champions League, a competition close to his heart.

The proof ? In just 45 appearances in this competition, Riyad Mahrez has been man of the match no less than ten times, i.e. in 22% of his matches played, only Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr have done better since 2009.

Fifth best African scorer in the history of the C1, he had time in only 4 seasons to leave memorable memories, whether by scoring Leicester’s first goal in the history of the competition, or send Manchester City to the unprecedented final.

At the dawn of the semi-final return against Merengue, the former Le Havre is in almost sparkling form, author of a very good first leg (decisive passer), he will have to be more realistic in front of goal tonight, if he wants to speed up his momentum.

For now, the dream continues for Riyad Mahrez, who will find out tonight if he can challenge Liverpool on May 28. After a year 2022 which saw the greatest disappointment of his career with the Greens, he may have an opportunity for rebirth in Paris, a few kilometers from his native district…

