MAÍA launches a new song “Ya Te Olvide” in the rhythm of Salsa

Known for her musical versatility, talented Colombian singer Maia is thrilling her fans by returning to her salsa roots with her latest single titled “Ya Te Olvide”. Throughout her career, Maia has explored a variety of musical styles, but with this new song, she returns to the salsa genre she excelled at at one stage of her career.

Maia recently surprised her fans by releasing her first single in collaboration with her new musical family, Top Stop Music. Performing “Seguire”, the only Spanish version of Lady Gaga’s famous song “Shallow”, the singer demonstrated her ability to merge genres by bringing the song into the world of bachata.

During her music career spanning two decades, Maia dedicated one of her performances to 80s romantic salsa and iconic figures such as Eddie Santiago with the song “Que locura enamorarme de ti” and Frankie Ruiz with the song “La Rueda”. ., shows his deep respect for the rich history of this music genre. Also with the song “Lo Que Yo Quiero” Barranquilera made a great and acclaimed duet with ‘El Caballero de la Salsa’ Gilberto Santa Rosa, where they added their voices in a romantic sauce in 2020.

Since her stellar debut on the music scene with the iconic single “Nina Bonita”, Maia has captured the attention of the entire coffee country and established her presence in the world of tropical music. His passion for Salsa and his ability to express emotion through his unique voice has set him apart in the Latin music arena.

With “Ya Te Olvide”, Maia turned a new page in her exciting musical career, cementing her position as one of the most influential and respected artists in tropical music. Maia’s followers and salsa lovers will definitely enjoy her new single produced by Cuban producer Guiyanco Gomez.

Information and photography courtesy La Bulla PR Agency