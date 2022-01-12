Maid, Margaret Qualley comments on her nomination for the SAG Awards: “a good feeling”

Margaret Qualley just got her first SAG Award nomination as Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie for her role as Alex in the Netflix mini-series Maid. Interviewed by Deadline the actress talked about her magical moment and her emotions, as well as her upcoming projects.

In fact, we will soon see it in Poor Things directed by Yorgos Lanthimos (La Favorita), in the drama film The Stars at Noon starring Robert Pattinson and Zachary Wigon’s thriller Sanctuary. He will also star in Fred & Ginger by director Jonathan Entwistle, in which will play Ginger Rogers opposite Jamie Bell as Fred Astaire.

While Tom Holland will play Fred Astaire in the biopic about the dancer, Qualley is not aware at this point of when Fred & Ginger could be accomplished. His SAG nomination comes on the heels of that he received in 2020 as part of the cast of Once upon a time in … Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino. Qualley will have to deal with Kate Winslet and Jean Smart, as well as Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha) and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus).

Qualley claimed to feel “flattered and excited” from recognition. “It’s a really good feeling” he has declared. According to the actress, Maid’s success is due to the fact that “Unfortunately” many people see themselves in his character. “I think many people have seen a part of themselves in Alex’s experience or someone they know: their mom, their sister. The emotional abuse, the domestic violence, the huge systemic flaws in the United States, and the way where poverty is neglected, unfortunately all these things are incredibly important and prevalent in the lives of many, and I think that’s why people liked the show. “



The SAG Awards will be held next February 27, do you think Qualley can win? Let us know in the comments!