Maignan elected best goalkeeper of the year … in France

The best goalkeeper in Ligue 1 plays in Serie A. It is the small paradox of the team of the year chosen by the newspaper Team . In fact, in goal there is not Gigio Donnarumma, star of Italy’s European champion, but Mike Maignan, who replaced him between the posts of Milan. As reigning champion with Lille.

A title, the one raised in the spring, blown right to the stars of Paris Saint Germain where the blue then landed. Donnarumma, however, had to immediately share the goal with Navas and, despite the convincing performances, he finished fourth in the rankings of the editorial staff of theTeam who preferred not only Navas (2nd), but also Lopes of Lyon. In any case, all deserved for the Milan goalkeeper who in the last season in his homeland exhibited 82% of saves. Most of all, thus earning the role of deputy of Lloris in the national team, of which he is the heir in pectore. In the typical team of 2021, however, there is also Verratti, with his average of 95.5 balls played per game. In attack, with the striker David del Lilla, current top scorer (12), also Mbappé. But not Messi, snubbed byTeam, waiting for it to settle permanently in Paris, and not just for the Champions League matches ..