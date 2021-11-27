“Maignan will be starting tomorrow, Tomori is not called up”

Hello dear readers of SpazioMilan. As usual today we will follow the press conference of Stefano Pioli who will present the championship match against Sassuolo, scheduled for Sunday at 15:00.

Messias showed in Madrid that he can play with Diaz, can you tell us about Messias?

“Messias has shown that he has great potential, he is not here by chance. He had a difficult start but is showing great things. “

Can Maignan and Tomori already be owners?

“Maignan is fine, he started working with the team from last Saturday. He will play tomorrow. Tomori is not called but will be available for the midweek shift. “

Leao?

“Leao is fine, he had not yet recovered from the cramps in Florence but tomorrow he is ready to play”.

Madrid post game?

“The medium-sized teams after a great match are satisfied, they face the next match with superficiality. the big teams, on the other hand, take advantage of the positive moment to go even faster ”.

Better Calhanoglu or Cristiano Ronaldo for Italy?

“I cheer for Italy, he has all the qualities for what Mancini and the players have shown to get to the World Cup. We all have to cheer on Italy. Italy will play to win because they have the right values, we will cheer for them “

Goals of the company?

“We want to bring Milan back to the competitions they deserve, to get back competitive to win the Scudetto and do very well in Europe.”

How are Pellegri? Can it be useful?

“Absolutely yes, it can come in handy. He had some minor ailments but got over it. Pellegri is an intelligent boy, when there is a need he will be ready, I’m sure. “

Bakayoko?

“He’s definitely better, he’s a strong player, I like him. It took him longer to recover than the others but he is really strong. In the median I have many high-level players, surely everyone will play. From here to January there are still many games missing, then we will also be ready to face the emergency in January“

Rebic recovery times?

“For now I don’t know the exact timing. Ante is important, but it is important to have balance, clear ideas and know how to exploit the different characteristics of the players. The important thing is that there are always the right combinations to have a proactive and more dangerous team than the opponents. “

About Dionisi?

“Very good coach who has already given his game identity. He has already won a minor championship, we have a new important lever, the young people are always there pushing and we must remain attached to the desire to improve and have curiosity, there is always a way to improve “

About the future?

“So far we have laid the foundations, we must try to raise the level and become even more competitive. It is important to have care and passion for what we do, when we go on the pitch it is important to have the desire to win every game. “

Can this team aim for the second star?

“We are trying to improve our mentality and quality. On Wednesday we proved we have tactical, mental and technical quality to be put on the field, we had a very high intensity against an opponent who is his strong point. In my head there is the dream of winning because we are in Milan and Milan is Milan. “

Saelemaekers?

“Having very flexible players gives us many solutions. How the 5 changes are changing the interpretation of the matches. Now it is not necessary to have only a plan A but also a plan B and plan C, this new exchange structure is a factor “

How do you beat Sassuolo di Dionisi?

“Trying to be a compact, fast and precise team from a technical point of view”

Will duels be fundamental tomorrow?

“Yes but I always am. Whoever wins the most duels in the end has the most chance of winning the game. “