Mail from Angelina Jolie resurfaces where she cites Brad Pitt’s alcoholism as a cause of divorce

The disputes between Hollywood celebrities are grabbing the attention of the media and now it is the turn of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, because the former couple is in the eye of public opinion again. The divorce is over, but there are other issues that need to be resolved since a few days ago the actor sued Jolie for allegedly harming the reputation of her wine company, thus making it difficult for her to do business. That is not all, since since the separation several problems have occurred.

Angelina Jolie had already accused Pitt of abuse and assault due to alcohol for more than a year. We even know that the actor has spent a fair amount of time in rehab to try and curb the problem, but the damage it caused his family has come to light again. Recently, an emotional email resurfaced that his ex-partner had sent him thanks to a TikTok user; ETOnline confirmed the veracity of the information that quickly went viral on the Internet.

In said email, she mentions that she did not feel that she could be involved in a business involving alcohol, either publicly or privately, because alcoholic behavior is the cause of the destruction of her marriage. Since then, she had mentioned to her then-partner that she preferred to sell her part of her business to be linked to that company for the reason she stated.

Not only is the vineyard business mentioned and how inappropriate the actress finds the fact that Pitt is one of the owners of that property and has a history of alcohol problems, but it also mentions his children and how it started. to realize that this marked the beginning of the end of the family they had formed and that he hoped that at some point they could find peace after all the damage. This email begins with the actress saying that she did it in writing so as not to get too emotional.

It is the place where we brought the twins home and where we were married on a plaque in memory of my mother. A place that held the promise of what could be and where I thought she would grow old. Even now it is impossible to write this without crying. I will treasure my memories of what was a decade ago. But it’s also the place that marks the beginning of the end for our family, and a business that centers on alcohol. I was hoping that somehow it could become something that would hold us back. together and find light and peace. Now I see how you really wanted me out and you are most likely pleased to receive this email.

I was shocked by the recent images that were published to sell the alcohol. I find it irresponsible and not something I want children to see. It reminded me of painful times and I don’t feel like I could be involved, publicly or privately, in an alcohol-based business, when alcoholic behavior hurt our family so deeply. The alternative is for you, the Perrin family, or your associates to buy out my interest in the property and business. Either way, I think we need to move forward to heal and focus on where our family comes together and where we have positive associations. And do it fast.

Brad Pitt admitted that alcohol was what destroyed his marriage and spent about a year and a half in rehab. The situation between the two became more tense and public when it was revealed that Nouvel, Jolie’s former company, sued Pitt for US$250 million, indicating that the actor declared a war to take control of the vineyard that Jolie sold to a Russian oligarch. . In turn, this caused Pitt to sue her as he claims that although she paid 40 percent of the price when they acquired it, it was he who made it successful and they had allegedly agreed that they could not sell it without the other’s consent.

