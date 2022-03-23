Main actresses, a tough confrontation

The real contention in this category is in the hands of three great actresses: Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Kristen Stewart. The situation is tough, as it is a year in which the actresses could surpass the merits of the male group. They are experiencing one of the greatest moments of their careers and the Oscar would strengthen their already magnificent performances.

OLIVIA COLMAN (LEDDA IN THE DARK DAUGHTER)

Supporting actors, here the options for the Oscar Read more

The Colman makes her face subtly tremble and, at times, we don’t know if she’s going to cry, laugh or show new emotions. Her complex character finds in her the ideal mask to give life to a woman whose past unexpectedly returns to her, just seeing a young married couple could convulse, as happened to her. She already has an Oscar for her work in La Favorita (2018). However, I doubt that she can win.

NICOLE KIDMAN (LUCILLE BALL IN BEING THE RICARDO)

Belfast, a full history in black and white Read more

In the first minutes, it is difficult to accept Nicole Kidman in the role of the famous comedian, but when the black and white scenes appear, recreating the most applauded episodes of the sitcom, the actress reaches full value. In them she revives, under her absolute control, the unforgettable Lucy, one of the most famous icons in the history of television. Unfortunately, this year she will not receive the long-awaited award. Well, she already has one for The Hours (2002).

JESSICA CHASTAIN (TAMMY FAYE BAKER IN TAMMY FAYE’S EYES)

This film becomes a journey through the dazzling rise and descent into hell of Tammy Faye and her spouse, Jim Bakker, striking and important figures on American television, whose program The NLP Club conquered and evangelized millions of people during the 70s. and 80. The film is irregular, but Chastain’s performance is amazing and it is impossible to take your eyes off her when she appears on the screen: she acts impeccably and allows you to admire the evolution of a human being in crisis. Jessica is one of the strongest candidates to win the statuette.

PENÉLOPE CRUZ (JANIS IN PARALLEL MOTHERS)

The dark daughter, the woman and her purest intimacy Read more

Unquestionably, the film is based on the extraordinary performance of Penélope Cruz and this could well be the most important role of her brilliant career, a career that has allowed her to win the secondary Oscar for Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2009) and nominations for Volver (2006). ) and Nine (2010). Not forgetting her Goya. She now she is fire again, passion, doubts, bitter decisions, a woman of hopes and defeats. She, through all those emotions and acts, keeps the character -always- at the top of her histrionic work.

KRISTEN STEWART (DIANA IN SPENCER)

The film (a fictional story) refers to a tense holiday caused by Christmas and in which Diana decides to get away from Carlos. In those three days of torment in the form of humiliating rituals, rigidly formal meals, continuous changes of clothing, they allow Sandrigham to be shown, a huge castle, which Pablo Larraín (its director) turns into a claustrophobic place to show the nightmares he lives Lady Diane. Kristen Stewart, in the title role, is to see, as Peter Travers of ABC News puts it, “a broken mirror reflecting a woman’s soul.” As such, the actress is fragile, tender, with a penetrating gaze that ends up dazzling moviegoers. She is Diana when she tilts her head, her voice is a whisper that when released from her becomes the hurricane that sweeps the viewers away.

Kristen Stewart does not copy the character, she simply imposes her perfectionism and makes us know in depth what Diana was. Finally, she wouldn’t be surprised if she wins the Oscar.