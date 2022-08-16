main cause in incidence of endometrial cancer in Puerto Rico

Dr. Micael López explained the process by which obesity became the main cause of this disease.

Dr. Micael López, Gynecologist and Director of Gynecology and Gynecology Oncology at the Manatí and Bayamón Medical Center and at the Puerto Rico Women and Children’s Hospital. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Belinda Burgos.

The literature indicates that endometrial cancer can often be detected at an early stage because it causes abnormal vaginal bleeding, and that it comes from, as indicated by the Dr. Michael LopezGynecologist and Director of Gynecology and Gynecology Oncology at the Manatí and Bayamón Medical Center and at the Puerto Rico Women and Children’s Hospital.

In this sense, the specialist specified that through studies it was determined that obesity is a determining factor in the appearance of this type of cancer.

“In the case of the endometrium, we know what happens because the adipose tissue has the enzymes that produce more estrogen, and this sends signals to the uterus so that this endometrium grows. It is a direct effect, through estrogen”, explained the prominent gynecologist.

The endometrial cancer already exceeds cervical cancer in number of cases, the endometrial cancer is well associated with this disease, said Dr. López, who added that in these cases, the treatment options are quite specific.

“A laparoscopic surgery in obese patients is difficult, robotic surgery is not a luxury, it is that it gives the opportunity of accessibility in these complicated cases, it is incredible,” he said.

Endometriosis Cancer in Puerto Rico

On the other hand, it is important to note that on the Island a group of researchers led by Dr. Kimberly García Irizarry, who serves as resident physician at the San Lucas Episcopal Center in Ponce, together with Dr. Idhaliz Flores, María Rojas, a pharmacist, the Dr. José Oliveras, among other authors; revealed that obesity and diabetes are the factors that occupy the first and second place of incidence.

They explained that the increase in obesity and diabetes in Puerto Rico, and factors such as pregnancy, lactation, menopause, endometriosis, among other risk factors that were associated with endometrial cancer.

“Today we see that the incidence of endometrial cancer in Puerto Rican women it is higher. Among the most significant data of the study, it was obtained that 59% obtained a diagnosis of endometrial cancer between the age range of 51 to 70 years”, they highlighted.

Additionally, they mention that “62% had a Body Mass Index of 30% or more, which means that they were obese, one of these patients had 33% had hypertension and 20% had diabetes at the time of diagnosis ” , revealed.

See the full program: