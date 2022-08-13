Main diseases that affect the uterus

Unfortunately, there are many diseases that affect it and it is our duty as women to inform ourselves of all the risks and take the corresponding measures if necessary.

Women who are of childbearing age produce estrogen at the beginning of the menstrual cycle, a hormone responsible for preparing the endometrium for a future pregnancy. Photo: Shutterstock

There is no doubt that the uterus It is the most important female organ for everything that conceiving a child means, but unfortunately there are many diseases that affect it and it is our duty as women to inform ourselves of all the risks and take the corresponding measures if necessary.

The main function of uterus it is to house the fertilized egg in specific conditions so that the embryo develops without complications in it. Women who are of childbearing age produce estrogen at the beginning of the menstrual cycle, a hormone responsible for preparing the endometrium for a future pregnancy.

If the woman becomes pregnant, the fertilized ovum travels to the uterus, to adhere to the endometrium. If, on the other hand, there is no pregnancy, the endometrium and the ovum are expelled during the next period.

The most common diseases of the uterus

Myomas: It refers to the appearance of benign tumors that frequently appear in the fertile age. One may appear or several may appear and many times they are imperceptible because they do not produce symptoms. Fortunately, they are not related to cancer and do not pose a frequent risk.

Adenomyosis: It occurs when the tissue lining the uterusthat is, the endometrial tissue, develops in the muscular wall of the uterus. The tissue functions normally, although it may result in uterus enlarged, heavy and painful menstrual cycles.

Endometrial hyperplasia: It is a benign disease characterized by thickening of the lining of the uterus due to an increase in endometrial cells. Generally, it appears after the age of 40 and requires specialized medical follow-up so that it does not spread to breast cancer. uterus.

Cervicitis: It is inflammation of the cervix. It is usually caused by a sexually transmitted infection such as chlamydia or gonorrhea, although recent studies have shown that it can occur without the presence of these infections. On some occasions, this disease can produce symptoms such as pain during sexual intercourse, abnormal vaginal discharge and bleeding between menstrual periods, as it can be asymptomatic.

Asherman’s syndrome: It is the narrowing of the uterine cavity due to injuries caused by curettage, some uterine infections, retention of the placenta, among others, adhering remains of these wastes to the walls of the uterine cavity.

Common symptoms of uterine diseases