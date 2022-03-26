Main Ethereum software is now ready for the merger

Ethereum 2.0 is getting closer. At the code level, everything indicates that the programmers are getting ready to finally take the step to Fusion (The Merge). This will be the stage where proof-of-stake (PoS) and proof-of-work (PoW) will co-exist as we move towards the full implementation of version 2.0 of the network.

Marius Van Der Wijden, developer of Ethereum, who currently works for the main client of this network, Go Ethereum (geth) confirmed what has added to the main geth repository, the Fusion implementations. This software can already be run on the Kiln network, which, as CriptoNoticias reported, is the ultimate testnet before moving on to the long-awaited stage.

The arrival of the Kiln implementation in the main geth code allows developers to make the necessary modifications directly on the kerneland not on one of the test forks, as has been done up to now.

The importance of this fact lies in the fact that, currently, geth is used in 84% of the nodes that exist in Ethereum. This means that once Kiln passes all the tests, the network would be pretty much ready, for the most part, to receive The Fusion.

Geth is the most widely used Ethereum client by network nodes. Source: Ethernodes.

A client is the piece of software that runs on Ethereum nodes. Its implementation allows the node to connect to the blockchain. A counterpart of this type of implementation are Internet networks, where the clients are the modems that offer the connection to each user, and the network is the system of servers distributed around the world.

Community in expectation of the arrival of Ethereum 2.0

The developers say they are preparing everything for the arrival of Ethereum 2.0 and the community of users and investors of the network is still expectant. This is reflected in the fact that, currently, the volumes of ETH in staking have increased considerably after the latest news regarding The Fusion.

According to recent figures reported by CriptoNoticias, the amount of ETH staked has reached historical daily deposits in recent days.

To this hype or rise in interest, we must add that more and more people are beginning to speculate on possible dates for the final arrival of La Fusion. Superphiz, an Ethereum specialist who uses his pseudonym to introduce himself, commented that June could be the month when proof-of-stake finally arrives on Ethereum.

His reasons are based on the fact that the difficulty bomb, rescheduled from last December to June, would open a window to implement the La Fusion hard fork.

It is worth clarifying that these are only speculations, but on Twitter and in some etherean forums, more and more users consider that date to be valid. So far, none of the core developers have confirmed or denied this.