Main persistent conditions and after infection by COVID-19

People who are not vaccinated and have become infected may be at higher risk for later conditions.

Post-COVID-19 conditions are a wide variety of new health problems. Photo: Shutterstock.

Some people who have been infected by the virus what causes the COVID-19 can have long-term effects infectionknown as affections later or affections persistent to COVID-19.

The affections after the COVID-19 they can include a wide variety of ongoing health problems; sayings affections They can last weeks, months or years. They are more common in people who have become seriously ill from the COVID-19but anyone who has been infected by the virus can have affections later, even those people who had a mild picture of the disease or had no symptoms.

People who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 and have been infected may also be at increased risk of having affections later than the cases of infection in vaccinated.

Although most people with affections later have evidence of infection for him virus or has become ill, in some cases, a person with affections subsequent tests do not test positive or do not even know that they have been infected.

CDC and its partners are studying to learn more about who has affections after the COVID-19 and why, even if groups disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 are at higher risk.

About the affections persistent to COVID-19 Y affections after the COVID-19

The affections after the COVID-19 are a wide variety of new, recurring, or ongoing health problems that people may experience after first becoming infected with the virus. virus what causes the COVID-19.

Most people with COVID-19 improves after a few days or weeks, so affections after the COVID-19 appear at least four weeks after infection and can only be detected. All people who have been infected may have affections after the COVID-19. Most people with affections after the COVID-19 symptoms a few days after having a infection by SARS CoV-2 when they knew they had COVID-19but some people with affections after the COVID-19 they didn’t realize when they got infected.

There is no test to diagnose affections after the COVID-19 and people can have a wide variety of symptoms that may be due to other health problems. For this reason, it may be difficult for health care providers to recognize affections after the COVID-19. Your health care provider considers a diagnosis of affections after the COVID-19 Based on your prior history of infectionincluding whether you were diagnosed COVID-19 by a positive screening test or by symptoms or exposure, as well as a health exam.

Symptoms

people with affections after the COVID-19 (either affections persistent to COVID-19) can have various symptoms.

people with affections after the COVID-19 may have various symptoms that can last more than four weeks or even months after the infection. Sometimes the symptoms may go away or come back.

It is possible that the affections after the COVID-19 do not affect everyone in the same way. people with affections after the COVID-19 they may have health problems with different types and combinations of symptoms during different periods. Symptoms of most patients They get better little by little over time. However, for some people, affections after the COVID-19 they can last for months, even years, and in some cases can lead to disability.

people with affections after the COVID-19 They usually report the following:

Tiredness or fatigue that interferes with daily life

Symptoms that are aggravated by physical or mental exertion (also known as “post-exertional malaise”)

Fever

Respiratory and cardiac symptoms

neurological symptoms

Difficulty thinking or concentrating (sometimes called “brain fog”)

Headache

sleeping problems

Dizziness (fainting) when standing up

Tingling sensation

Changes in taste or smell

depression or anxiety

digestive symptoms

Difficult to explain and manage symptoms

Some people with affections after the COVID-19 have symptoms that are not revealed by testing.

people with affections after the COVID-19 they may have symptoms that are difficult to explain and manage. Clinical evaluations and results of routine blood tests, chest radiographs, and electrocardiograms may be normal. The symptoms are similar to those experienced by people with ME/CFS (myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome) and other lesser-known chronic illnesses that can follow other infections. People with these unexplained symptoms may be misunderstood by their health care providers, so it may take a long time for them to receive a proper diagnosis and care or treatment. Review these tips to prepare for an appointment with your health care provider by affections after the COVID-19.

conditions

Some people, especially those who have become seriously ill from COVID-19experience multi-organ effects or affections autoimmune with symptoms lasting weeks or months after having COVID-19. Multi-organ effects can affect multiple organs, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, skin, and brain. As a result of these effects, people who had COVID-19 may be more likely to have new affections such as diabetes, affections cardiac or affections neurological than people who did not have COVID-19.

PICS refers to health effects that can appear when a person is in an intensive care unit (ICU), and that can persist after the person returns home. These effects can include muscle weakness, reasoning and judgment problems, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). PTSD involves long-term reactions to a very stressful event. For people who have PICS after a diagnosis of COVID-19it is difficult to determine if these health problems are caused by becoming seriously ill, by virus or by a combination of both.

Researchers are trying to understand which people or groups of people are most likely to have affections after the COVID-19 and what is the reason. In some studies it has been shown that affections after the COVID-19 They can affect certain groups of people more. Examples are given below, but not an exhaustive list of people or groups who might be more at risk than other groups of having affections after the COVID-19:

People who became seriously ill from the COVID-19especially those who have been hospitalized or received intensive care.

people who had affections underlying before the COVID-19.

People who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

People who have multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS) during infection for him COVID-19 or later.

Inequalities in access to health can affect populations at risk due to COVID-19 persistent

Some people are at higher risk of getting sick from COVID-19 based on where they live or work or because they cannot get medical care. Health inequities may put some members of racial or ethnic minority groups and some people with disabilities at higher risk of having affections after the COVID-19. Scientists are investigating some of the factors that may put these communities at greater risk of becoming infected or having affections after the COVID-19.

Prevent persistent conditions to COVID-19

The best way to prevent affections after the COVID-19 is to protect yourself and others to avoid becoming infected. For those who are eligible, get vaccinated and be up-to-date on vaccinations against COVID-19 can help prevent infection for him COVID-19 and avoid getting seriously ill.

Research suggests that people who are vaccinated but become infected with the virus (infection in vaccinated) notify affections after the COVID-19unlike people who are not vaccinated.

Although the affections after the COVID-19 appear to be less common in children and adolescents than in adults, long-term effects may occur after treatment. COVID-19 in children and adolescents.

Talk to your doctor if you think you or your child have affections persistent to COVID-19 or post-mortem condition COVID-19. Learn more: Tips for talking to your health care provider about affections after the COVID-19

The CDC is using several approaches to estimate how many people have affections after the COVID-19. Each approach can put together a piece of the puzzle to give us a better idea of ​​who has affections after the COVID-19. For example, some studies look for the presence of affections after the COVID-19 based on the symptoms mentioned by the patient, while others collect the symptoms and affections listed in medical records.

Some studies focus only on people who have been hospitalized, while others include people who have not been hospitalized. Estimates of the number of people who have affections after the COVID-19 they can be very different depending on who was included in the study and how and when the information for the study was collected. Estimates of the proportion of people who had COVID-19 and still have affections after the COVID-19 can vary:

13.3% a month or long after infection

2.5% at three months or more, as reported by the patients

More than 30% at 6 months between patients who were hospitalized

Source consulted here.