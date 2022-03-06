Main reason why the board has kept Marcelo Michel Leaño on the bench

The board is losing patience with the lack of positive results; however, it is the absolute backing of the squad that keeps him afloat

The fans are dissatisfied with Marcelo Michel Leaño’s project at the head of Chivas, situation that the directive commanded by Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez they already know; however, they have analyzed the actions of the team, so they have found an argument that they consider solid to keep him on the bench.

Sources within the team cThey confirmed to Rebaño Pasión that the absolute support of the rojiblanca squad to the young coach is the reason why the project has been maintained, because during the games, despite repeatedly going down on the scoreboard, the team has responded with impetus, a situation that they considered had been slightly lost in processes of previous technicians .

Despite the attitude, dedication and support that the footballers have shown to Marcelo Michel Leaño, the board has indeed criticized the coaching staff for various specific factors such as the constant defensive inattentions, slow game starts and poor management when they have been winning against Mazatlán and Puebla, factors that must be corrected soon.

We must remember that a few days ago we presented you in Rebaño Pasión that although there has been no ultimatum to Michel Leaño, the high command would analyze the performance of the team and above all, the results, soe had planned that they would add four points from the duels against Atlético San Luis and Santos, where they rescued one from Alfonso Lastras.

When will Chivas play again?

Guadalajara immediately returned to the Pearl of the West after the draw in San Luis to begin preparing this Thursday for the commitment they will hold against Santos on the Akron Stadium field next Saturday at 9:00 p.m., where the “Guerreros” are resurfacing in the tournament by beating Cruz Azul and Pumas in consecutive days.

