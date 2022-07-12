Main witness of murder case invokes his right not to testify against the suspect, whom he married without the Prosecutor’s Office knowing

ARECIBO.- Adriana Rivera Andujar, main witness in the case of the murder of Alexandra Cardona Torradomarried the suspect of the crime, Lemuel Cruz Cruz, and took refuge in the “witness spouse” privilege so as not to testify against her now husband, it transpired this Monday in the preliminary hearing before Judge Yadira Saavedra Pérez at the Arecibo Judicial Center.

The privilege witness spouse it establishes -among other things- that “a married person has the privilege of not testifying against his or her spouse in any proceeding”.

Rivera Andújar was a friend of Cardona Torrado. In 2020, after an incident of gender-based violence between the couple, Cardona Torrado gave her friend shelter at her residence. On June 24, 2020, while inside a car on San Pablo Street in the San Rafael Urbanization, in Arecibo, Cruz Cruz killed the 27-year-old girl.

Subsequently, Cruz Cruz fled Puerto Rico with his partner, who refused, at that time, to testify in the initial process to prosecute the individual. At the moment, the man is in jail, after being arrested in May of this year at the airport before traveling from Puerto Rico to the United States. At that time, charges of first-degree murder and violations of the Arms Law were filed again.

According to new information, in December 2020, the couple married in the state of New Jersey. The information was disclosed in a deposition to which she was subpoenaed. Rivera Andújar last Saturday at the Department of Justice, when the accused’s wife refused to testify and invoked this privilege in the company of her legal representative, Ms. Mayra Lopez Mulero.

The Public Ministry, represented by the prosecutor Yamil Juarbewas unaware of this information, which he found out last Saturday at the deposition, and whose information was disclosed in a resolution that López Mulero brought to the courtroom.

“I imagine that this was all planned… I understand that this is a very unfair law, extremely unfair,” said Amarilis Torrado Morales, the victim’s mother, upon leaving the Arecibo Judicial Center.

“We hope that (the case) will be seen by a judge who thinks that (the victim) may be his daughter. What my daughter did was help a childhood friend, ”said José Cardona, father of Cardona Torrado, on her behalf.

The parents of the victim remained in the room, directing their gazes several times towards the screen with the zoom transmission to which the accused of the crime was connected.

To questions from El Nuevo Día, they expressed their hope that the case will prosper. However, they reiterated their frustration at the unexpected turn in the case.

“ Anyone marries after committing a crime to prevent their partner from coming to testify. What is caused by this type of privilege or application of this privilege is a failure of justice. ” Yamil Juarbe, prosecutor

“That is evading justice, mocking justice. They must change the laws. If not, everyone in Puerto Rico would get married to avoid justice,” Cardona added.

Meanwhile, Juarbe reiterated that this was “information” to which the Prosecutor’s Office did not have access.

“This is new news and information that we did not have access to. When he was interviewed by the victim technician, he did not report her marital status, ”he said.

“All the information we had was that they were a consensual couple and that they were living together in the state of New Jersey,” he added. “Anyone marries after committing a crime to prevent their partner from coming to testify. What is caused by this type of privilege or application of this privilege is a failure of justice, ”she pointed out.

Meanwhile, López Mulero – Rivera Andújar’s lawyer – indicated that “this was not a secret, they have lived and have lived together as husband and wife since they met, they have three small children, they got married after a prolonged coexistence of a few years on December 19, 2020″.

event timeline

On June 3, Rivera Andújar was transferred to Puerto Rico by agents of the Extradition Division of the Department of Justice. The woman was in the state of Florida at the time. Prior to that, she lived with the defendant in New Jersey.

While the 42-year-old defendant was arrested in May at the Luis Muñoz Marín airport, when he was about to take a flight back to the United States.

In the case of Rivera Andújar, Juarbe filed a motion for an urgent hearing to set bail under Rule 238 of Criminal Procedure. This rule stipulates the mechanisms to guarantee the appearance of a material witness when there are grounds to believe that he will not appear at the judicial process, as would have happened at the beginning of the judicial process in 2020.

Rivera Andújar was given a bond of $200,000, which she did not pay, and was admitted to the Women’s Correctional Complex in Bayamón. However, at the request of her lawyer and without objection from the Prosecutor’s Office, Rivera Andújar would be released today.

The defendant remains in the Bayamón Prison. On April 22, a judge determined cause for arrest in absentia and set a $2 million bond.

They review view for August 12

On August 12 at 1:30 in the afternoon Rivera Andújar must appear to testify in the case against his partner.

“We are releasing you, but you still have an obligation to appear in court. If you do not appear, the court can issue an arrest warrant for contempt,” Judge Saavedra Pérez warned Rivera Andújar when she was taken to court.