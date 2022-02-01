Mainstream acceptance is a double-edged sword for bitcoin & co., Goldman Sachs takes stock of correlation with other assets and duration of previous collapses

The Blockchain and cryptocurrency world is no longer just aimed at a few nerds or enthusiasts and last year it continued to attract the interest of more and more people, companies and media. Cryptocurrencies have now also attracted the attention of traditional players in the financial and payments world, in fact, more and more big names are considering integrating them both as a form of payment and as a form of investment.

In 2021 the NFT (Non-Fungible Token) phenomenon, that is unique tokens used as a tool to represent a first real version of digital private property. These innovative tools can also be exploited recently trend of the “metaverse”, the evolution of the internet, a virtual universe where companies will surely want to be protagonists together with the world of Fintech, bitcoin and other virtual currencies.

Everything related to the crypto industry in the past couple of years has gone mainstream and Goldman Sachs experts think that all this attention does not necessarily lead to a rise in the prices of these assets and the recent sell off has made it clear how this can be a double-edged sword.

The correlation of bitcoin with other assets

The entire cryptocurrency market in 2021 reached the peak of 3 trillion capitalization before halving from November, with the bitcoin which has gone from $ 70,000 to $ 38,000 today. After bitcoin’s performance of + 50% in 2021, many market experts had predicted a positive start to 2022 for crypto, but since the beginning of the year with a loss of 16%, bitcoin seems to change analysts’ forecasts and is now close to of a fundamental support at $ 30,000.

As analysts point out, as and when bitcoin and other cryptographic tokens gain popularity all over the world, they become increasingly correlated with other macro assets. Before the pandemic, crypto assets behaved like a different ecosystem, but now “the price of Bitcoin seems to positively correlated with oil prices, as well as technology stocks, while it is negatively correlated with real interest rates and the US dollar. Bitcoin, according to Goldman strategists, “will likely increase correlations with other financial market variables, reducing the diversification advantage of holding the asset class“.

Experts therefore believe that bitcoin and other digital currencies have suffered from the same macroeconomic forces that have brought about changes in conventional markets as well. The scenarios have in fact changed, the Fed and other central banks move towards a tighter monetary policy (by increasing rates), this triggers a sector rotation with technology stocks in the red and oil that on the contrary continues its rally.

It is certainly not the first violent sell-off

Crypto are very volatile and the latest drawdown is yet another confirmation of this, in fact, from the all-time high of November 8, 2021, the price of bitcoin fell by 48% to a low of January 22 and it was no different for other digital currencies. Based on Goldman’s estimates, prior to the latter, there have been 5 major drawdowns than this since 2011, with a mean decline of 77% from peak to low and a duration of 7-8 months. The most important decline in the history of the crypto par excellence was in 2011 when the currency lost 93% of its value, while the longest bearish phase lasted from December 2013 to January 2015.

Cryptocurrencies are an investment in something highly innovative, but still in a small, volatile and unregulated market. This should not necessarily be seen in a negative way, in fact there are valid projects but they have a medium-long term goal and consequently one must not take into account the volatility in the short term, as the risk is to compromise one’s investments.

On the regulatory front, the Russia, China and El Salvador they are the demonstration of how the approach to cryptocurrencies can change between different countries. The Russian central bank proposes to ban mining and the use of cryptocurrencies as they would pose a threat for financial stability, monetary policies and citizens’ well-being. In September last year, China’s central bank outlawed decentralized digital currencies and banned cryptocurrency operations, officially outlawing all related activities. However, the Asian giant has launched the digital version of the yuan, this is not a cryptocurrency like bitcoin but is issued and controlled by the Chinese central bank.

El Salvador’s approach is completely different, where bitcoin has become the legal currency in the country. Taking advantage of the recent declines, the state has continued to accumulate bitcoin with a financial move also known as “buying the dip“.

Technical analysis

After reaching the all-time high of $ 68.991, bitcoin has channeled into a bearish phase. The technical situation has further weakened after the breach of the support in the $ 41,400 area, a level where the trendline that accompanied the currency rises in the last 2 years, now dynamic resistance, also passes. If the trend continues, the supports to be monitored are first at $ 35,000, with a deeper target in the psychological area of ​​$ 30,000. On the contrary, in the event of a rebound, the trend could be reversed only with a return of prices above $ 45,000 and even more so with the reaching of the 200-period moving average which transits at $ 48,800.