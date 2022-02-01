Mainstream adoption will not raise the price of Bitcoin

Goldman Sachs’ words have been interpreted as a sign that the cryptocurrency craze may be coming to an end. Analysts from this global banking powerhouse say they don’t see mainstream adoption spurring the cryptocurrency industry anytime soon. Unfortunately, this means bad news for those who have bought bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies on a chest of hope full of optimism that its value will increase exponentially over time.

Cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly popular as Bitcoin’s adoption rate rises. Strategists tell Bloomberg that the correlation has begun to occur with other macro assets such as crude oil, tech stocks, the US dollar – all of which have seen significant growth even recently.

Different asset classes have often been seen as a way to diversify their investments. However, according to analysts, this may not be true for crypto assets due to their high correlation with traditional markets. Making them particularly susceptible during economic crises or times when there is investor panic over exchanges like Binance losing half of its value in just a few months. “Mainstream adoption can be a double-edged sword. While it may increase valuations, it will likely also increase correlations with other financial market variables, reducing the diversification benefit of holding the asset class. “

The decline of the cryptocurrency industry

Cryptocurrencies have been in steady decline since November. The market cap of all cryptocurrencies has dropped from $ 2.8 trillion at its peak in November to just $ 1.68 trillion now as I write these words. Analysts point out how correlations with stocks or the strength of the dollar often affect prices, but what more broadly?

Is there anything else going through these declining markets besides traditional economic factors like interest rates and corporate profits?

Related reading | Which cryptocurrencies have suffered the worst crash from all-time highs?

Crypto market capital disintegrates at $ 1.68 trillion. Source: Tradingview.com

What could cause such dramatic price fluctuations between different cryptocurrencies, both up and down. The fault is not only on one side, however; many factors are driving prices up or down. These include overseas government regulations where most blockchain technologies operate (such as China and Russia). Whether blockchain technology can escape macroeconomic influence and monetary policy is still an open question.

Says Goldman: “Over time, the further development of blockchain technology, including applications in the metaverse, can provide a century-old tailwind to valuations of some digital assets. But these assets will not be immune from macroeconomic forces, including the monetary tightening of central banks ”.