Maintaining biosecurity measures prevents contagion with monkeypox

August 15, 2022, 7:22 AM

In two weeks, the country confirmed 14 cases of monkeypox. All were detected in Santa Cruz. The health authorities ask the population not to be alarmed, but recommend complying with biosecurity measures. They also suggest that they go to the consultation for the early detection of the disease and follow the isolation in case of contracting the virus.

The Ministry of Health launched the epidemiological alert so that departmental health services (Headquarters) prepare to deal with positive or suspected cases of monkeypox.

Freddy Armijo, national director of Epidemiology, explained that there will be some adjustments to improve epidemiological control. “The cases will be monitored in the field, that is, there will be greater control of the contacts that the patients who have tested positive so far had,” he said.

Health experts assure that to avoid contracting the virus it is essential to comply with biosecurity measures, since constant hand washing and the use of masks are essential to avoid contagion.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued recommendations to protect yourself from contagion. He points out that close skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox should be avoided. The scabs of an infected person should not be touched.

You should also not kiss, hug or have intimate contact with someone who has the symptoms of this disease. Also, do not share utensils or handle the bedding of an infected person.

As well as care to avoid covid-19, it is also recommended to wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based disinfectant, especially before eating or touching your face.

How to reduce the possibility of contracting monkeypox in mass events?

You should consider how much close, personal, skin-to-skin contact is likely to occur at the event you plan to attend. If you feel sick or have a rash, do not attend any meeting. Seek medical attention at the nearest health center.

Mass events where attendees are fully clothed and there is little chance of skin-to-skin contact are safer. However, attendees should be aware of activities (such as kissing) that could spread the virus.

Watch for symptoms

Authorities warn that the disease presents with fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle and back pain. In addition, headache and respiratory symptoms (sore throat, nasal congestion or cough) may occur.

Sometimes people have flu-like symptoms before the rash appears. Others get the rash first and then other symptoms. While some have only skin rashes.

Symptoms usually appear within three weeks of exposure to the virus. If someone has flu-like symptoms, they will usually develop a rash 1-4 days later. It can be spread from the time symptoms appear until the rash has healed, all scabs have fallen off, and a new layer of skin has formed. The illness usually lasts two to four weeks.

