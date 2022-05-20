Maisie Williams Comes to Apple TV to Play Christian Dior’s Sister in New Series

New luxury series for Apple TV +. Literally and figuratively. The New Look will take us back to World War II to tell the fate of French fashion icons during the Occupation.

Juliette Binoche had signed on to play Coco Chanel, while Ben Mendelsohn (Star Wars) will be Christian Dior. Now we learn that little Arya from Game of ThronesMaisie Williams will play Catherine Dior, Christian’s younger sister, a resistance figure who received the Croix de Guerre, the Croix des Combattants and the Légion d’honneur.

The New Look is described as an “epic thriller” about the Nazi occupation of Paris during World War II, “when Coco Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer was coming to an end and Christian Dior was on the rise, helping to restore spirit and life with his unique and revolutionary style“says the official synopsis.

The historical drama will focus «at the pivotal moment in the 20th century when Paris brought the world to life through its fashion icons«.

Written by Todd A. Kessler (Bloodlines), in association with Apple Studios, The New Look It will be written and executive produced by Kessler, who also created the project. The New Look It will feature other great fashion names of the time such as Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga, Hubert de Givenchy and many others.