Maisie Williams reveals resentment towards Arya Stark, her character in ‘Game of Thrones’ – El Financiero

the young actress Maisie Williams claimed to have felt resentment with the character he played for eight seasons in the hit HBO series, game of Thrones. When the project started I was 12 years oldso the public witnessed how became a womanwhich was brought to the screen in the last part of the story based on the books by George RR Martin.

arya stark was one of the roles most loved by the public, so his sexual awakening caused more than one criticism. In the story, she served as a brave and warrior girl, who was usually depicted with short hair and it was always covered with earth. The actress, now 24, has spoken about the time she had to cover her breast so her growth wouldn’t show, as well as the first time she was handed a bra by the film set wardrobe department.

How was Maisie Williams’ experience as Arya Stark?

According to an interview Williams recently gave for the magazine British GQthe nominated for two Emmy Awards who shared credits with Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Lena Headey and Kit Harington she didn’t feel safe seeing her body change.

“I think when I started to become a woman, I was resentful towards Arya because I couldn’t express who I was becoming. and then too my body bothered mebecause it was not aligned with the part of me that the world celebrated”, he confided via The Hollywood Reporter.

However, those who have been part of projects such as Two Weeks to Live, Gene: Lock and biographical series Gunlook at his debut with affection and pride.

“Why would you want to make me feel sad about the biggest thing that’s ever happened to me? I don’t want to associate that with feelings of pain. I was rejecting a lot of my parts and my image that she was so well known for.. I think that sometimes other people need a helping hand to see that you are a different person”, he argued about the changes that have taken place since the end of the series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, which will have a premiere next August. prequel call the house of the dragon.