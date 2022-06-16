Maisie Williams was as caught up as you with one of the most commented scenes of ‘Game of Thrones’

The last season of the HBO series had already been warning us that the creative team’s decisions to close the story might not please us too much with strange decisions and shoehorned plots.

season 8 of Game of Thrones It will always be remembered as the one that put the finishing touch to eight years of absolute addiction to one of the most applauded fantasy stories in history, but also as the one that, to the regret of many, was not quite up to par. a series that had the honor of having been a true phenomenon, of having swept the most important award competitions and of having had the ability to bring together viewers of very, very different generations and tastes.

We often talk about the final season of Game of Thrones referring only to the final episode. Questioning the fact that the one chosen to reign over the Seven Kingdoms was Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) and, mainly, the fact that the one who had been built as the great heroine of the series, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), had ended up carrying out the worst massacre we could ever imagine.

However, before the last two episodes, The latest installment of the HBO series had already been warning us that the decisions of the creative team to close the story might not please us too much. Among the most commented on in its day we remember the relative ease with which the series aired the threat of the White Walkers, but also other Little things that didn’t fit us very well and were almost shoehorned in, like Jon Snow riding Rhaegar or the sex scene between Arya Stark and Gendry Baratheon.

Yes, we all liked Gendry a lot, but the scene in question left even Maisie Williams herself, the one in charge of interpreting the character, quite disconcerted, as she herself revealed in a recent interview with Teen Vogue. According to the actress, when she found out that the girl decided to say goodbye to her, what could be the last night of her life having sex with Gendry She was very “surprised”, because she had always thought that Arya was absolutely not attracted to the character played by Joe Dempsie.



HBO Arya Stark and Gendry Baratheon in the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’.



The first time I was surprised with Arya, I’m afraid, was probably in the final season, when she takes off her clothes and sleeps with Gendry. I thought Arya was queer, you know? so yeah it was a surprise

As he explains to the publication, that was the first time he felt surprise about his character’s arc, which says a lot considering that his journey is one of the most twisted throughout history.

When Williams was chosen to play the most charismatic of the Stark sisters in Game of Thrones She was only 12 years old and little by little we saw her grow up on screen. In the final season, the actress was already 22, but until then she had not starred in any kind of love plot or anything that made one suspect that she had interests in that regard.

Now 25 years old and with a lot of love for the series that brought her fame, Williams is one of the protagonists of Pistolthe FX/Hulu series about the rock band Sex Pistols that we will see in Spain from Disney+.

