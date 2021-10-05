News

Maison Margiela: John Galliano and the film that tells the story of SS2022

Faithful to Galliano’s narrative tradition, the understanding of what happens in the film is left to the viewer. For the duration of the pandemic, the designer’s choice to produce epic films was a reflection on the difficulties of this historical moment, from some aspects of communication to the desire for information and transparency that we all felt during the crisis, to our being interdependent, so important to our collective experience. More than anything else, his latest film is an expression of the idea of ​​community: these “night revelers” of the post-pandemic era, as he calls his protagonists, manage once again to find each other after a long isolation. But they are revelers with a cause.

A frame from the Maison Margiela spring summer 2022 film

COURTESY OF MAISON MARGIELA

In the film Galliano inserts a series of scenarios ranging from mise en scène to more impressive images of earthquake-torn territories, as the models march on the scene: “Their purpose is to generate a question mark,” he says, and adds: “Even though they have made their way through so many situations, they are still so many things are happening right now. ”The film, inspired by the themes centered on the nature of the collection, between life in the open air, animal motifs and what Galliano defines as” utopian youth “, seems to be the portrait of a post- pandemic more than ever dedicated to environmental and collective awareness.

Galliano agrees that this generation sees the pandemic as a lesson – a warning sign from planet Earth – and has not forgotten what happened, however tempting a return to “normalcy” may be. With their cardboard crowns, silver armor rings and jewel plates worn on Fair Isle-style tricot gloves, like do-it-yourself knights, against all odds the community that Galliano portrays in his film proves to be heroic.

Another frame from Maison Margiela’s spring summer film

COURTESY OF MAISON MARGIELA

And above all it communicates a sense of hope: “It’s something we’ve always believed in. The community is part of our creative process, and for the viewer it’s a way of being part of a group of people or a brand that share an ethic. and principles “.

