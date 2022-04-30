Maite Orsini accompanied Gonzalo Valenzuela in theatrical premiere in Buenos Aires Glamorama

“For this long-awaited event, Gonzalo Valenzuela had the support of his girlfriend Maite Orsini, who made people talk with her elegant look,” says the chronicle of the Argentine entertainment site Ciudad Magazine about the premiere of the play Closer in Buenos Aires.

The portal publishes images of the 44-year-old Chilean actor with the 34-year-old deputy:

Orsini arrived at the Comafi Multitheater, on Corrientes Avenue, in a floor-length shirt dress in oyster-tone satin and was with her boyfriend at this premiere for the media.

“Happy at work and sentimentally, the couple was very cuddly at the exit of the theatrical performance,” notes Ciudad Magazine.

Benjamín Vicuña, Valenzuela’s friend and partner at the Mori Theater, was also at the event.

Valenzuela plays the character “Dan” in this new staging of Closer that takes place in Buenos Aires. He is the same role as Jude Law in the 2004 film which also stars Julia Roberts, Natalie Portman and Clive Owen.

“Dan” is an attractive and ambitious writer who writes frustrated obituaries. He has a relationship with the stripper “Alice” (played by Natalie Portman in the film) and meets the sophisticated photographer “Ana” (Julia Roberts in the film version).

The latter is married to “Larry” (Clive Owen in the film), a pragmatic dermatologist. In history there is infidelity, betrayal, pain and redemption.

Closer has also been assembled in Chile. Meanwhile, Gonzalo Valenzuela traveled to Argentina more than a month ago to join the rehearsals.

The relationship of the figure from teleseries such as Machos, Hippie or Demente with the lawyer and former member of the youth programs Yingo and Calles 7 was announced in October 2021.