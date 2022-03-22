Maite Perroni celebrated her birthday with a party organized by her boyfriend Andrés Tovar

Maite Perroni celebrated 39 years of life and purposely celebrated in a big way and in a very special way, at a party organized by her current partner, Andrés Tovar, which was attended by various friends of the actress.

After what Maite Perroni and Andres Tovar they were in the eye of the hurricane for apparently starting their romantic relationship while the producer was still married to the actress claudia martinthe couple is no longer afraid to express their love on social networks.

Andres Tovar’s Instagram Stories.

After they made their relationship official several months ago, Maite Perroni and Andres Tovar They attract attention again but not because of controversy now for a special reason, the exRBD’s birthday.

According to the publications of the celebrated, it was a very intimate celebration that was attended by her friends such as Marimar and Zuria Vega, Roxana Nájera, Adriana Louvierand more.

This was Maite Perroni’s birthday party

In some Instagram Stories that were Shared by Andres Tovarit can be seen that the party was held in a place with details of nature and some balloons.

In addition, you can see Maite Perroni with her cake, while in one of her Stories, the actress shared giant letters that formed her name with the message: “Thank you my love for never ceasing to surprise me and fill my life with you, I love you @atovarrp”.