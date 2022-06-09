Maite Perroni confesses that the lies about her partner affected her career

“He was violent, he disrespected, he communicated uninformed, he invented a story that never existed and of course he hurt“… So clear Maite Perroni confesses how the lies about her partner with the producer Andrés Tovar, even affected her career.

From Spain, where is presenting the film ‘Without You I Can’t’the Mexican actress spoke exclusively with ‘Primer Impacto’ and since I hadn’t done it before, told the nightmare he lived at the moment he began his story with the love of his life.

“It’s not fair that people tell lies about you and everything that is published in that review is a lie… I am not going to assume a place that does not correspond to me, I am not going to assume a title that does not correspond to me, I am not going to assume a history that is not mineIt is the story that they wanted to tell, it is the story that was convenient for the situation that was taking place, but it is not the story that I have lived, and it is not reality, and I am not going to take it as the truth, ”he told him. Maite continued to tell the journalist.

What does the former RBD refer to? to the article that the magazine TvNotas México published where they claimed that Maite Perroni was the third in discord in the marriage between Tovar and her ex, Claudia Martin. The couple sued the publisher, a process that is still ongoing and could take up to two years to have a resolution.

Meanwhile, the Perroni-Tovar’s lawyers managed to prevent the magazine from talking about them while they doubt the process. Nevertheless, Pamela Silva, presenter of ‘Primer Impacto’, reported that TvNotas México failed to comply with that mandatealleging that the person responsible for writing the article is the author and not the publisher.

While they are still surfing that difficult story that began parallel to that of love, Maite is happy with everything that is happening in her career, as the protagonist of this film, and the recording of the third season of ‘Oscuro Desire’, as in his personal life installed between Spain and Mexico.

“When you are in a couple you can create a life anywhere, the important thing is that together you accompany each other and they can enjoy being in company, and home is where the heart is”, he assured and also confessed that he is, “Totally happy”.

Regarding the possibility of becoming a mother, a rumor that has circulated on more than one occasion this year, she assures that from time to time, letting the flow flow is the most important transition for her and her partner.

