Maite Perroni explained how the pandemic defined and projected her relationship with Andrés Tovar

Maite Perroni and Andrés Tovar are gaining complicity as the days go by. The couple has been in a relationship for months and everything seems to indicate that what will come will be auspicious for both of them.

For now, the actress spoke with People in spanish and gave some details of this love that they confirmed in October of last year. Maite Perroni assured that she is very well “enjoying the day to day”. A scenario that fits what she has set as a purpose after the pandemic.

The Mexican said that both she and Andrés Tovar are enjoying their projects and their families and that“The pandemic has taught us all that we should enjoy the present”. The actress suggested that you have to“Putting aside thinking about the future because we don’t have control over that.”

“Let things flow, let them take their course and let’s take care of enjoying the present because we even forget that many times what we are experiencing today is what we dreamed of a few years ago,” he said.

Today, Maite Perroni enjoys the recent premiere of the second season of the series “Dark Desire”, which is available on Netflix. About what can be seen in this new cycle, the actress advanced: “In this second part the twists in the story are even more unexpected. As I was reading the chapters there were things that said: ‘No, how can this be possible?'”.

He also reported that he spoke with the writers and worked “with specialists on the subject of couples, with psychiatrists to understand where a person’s fragility comes from and understand what Alma (her character) was feeling and the reason for her decisions.”

Watch the trailer for “Dark Desire” by Maite Perroni