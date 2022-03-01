Maite Perroni reappears in Acapulco with her boyfriend and sparks rumors of pregnancy. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

After several months of courtship with the producer of the program Sale el Sol, Andres Tovarwhich began with a mega scandal when he was still married to the actress claudia martinthe relationship seems to be going from strength to strength, as Maite Perroni reappears with him in Acapulco and sparks rumors of pregnancy.

The actress of the Netflix series, dark desire, Maite Perroniattended as a guest and maid of honor at the divine wedding of the Mexican actress Marimar Vega with the filmmaker Jerónimo Rodríguez in Acapulco, and through some photos that circulate on social networks, the former member of RBD raised rumors that she is expecting her first child.

And it is that, according to said photos of the wedding where she wore a pretty lavender dress in a pastel tone, with a design very similar to the rest of the bridesmaids, the actress who gave life to Lupita in the soap opera Rebelappears all the time covering her belly with her hands, as if trying to hide it.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was that in one of the images where several guests appear posing, including the newlyweds, Maite Perroni with a baggy jacket, apparently from her boyfriend, while he hugs her from behind, grabbing her abdomenwhich sparked a series of comments on social networks about the possibility of expecting her first child.

“Even her swollen face is noticeable”, “In helpless María mode covering her belly”, “I think that more than the sack, the unmistakable pregnant face gives her away”, “She is 4 and a half months old”, “You can see her until the embarrassed face my mistress would say”, “The veneer looks pregnant”, “The ailing face”, were some of the reactions.

Their love story in the midst of scandal

Let us remember that last October 20, Maite Perroni released a statement through her Instagram account along with some romantic photographs that confirmed the relationship that had been suspected for weeks, which is why both she and Andres Tovar they became the target of criticism for an alleged infidelity that, they say, he would have committed claudia martin.

Even the 38-year-old actress was cruelly destroyed on social networks, and was baptized as “Maité Panini Baeva”, alluding to the comedian Karla Panini and the Russian actress Irina Baeva, who were also part of scandals in their time. for being the third in discord in a marriage.

“When life gives you the opportunity to start over, do not hesitate to ask from the depths of your heart what your soul longs to find; this will never cease to surprise you”, Maité wrote in that statement.

And although the rumors of an alleged pregnancy have not been confirmed or denied by either party, the reality is that the couple has been very united and in love, shouting their love to the four winds, and have even starred in various covers of magazines, turning a deaf ear to the criticism that persists among its haters.