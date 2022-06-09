Maite Perroni was affected by the lies they told about their relationship | u-channel

Karen Garcia

One medium pointed her out as guilty of the divorce of Andrés Tovar and Claudia Martín.

Now what Maite Perroni lShe has been in a relationship with producer Andrés Tovar for almost 8 months, the actress is just beginning to talk about her courtship. And it is that at the beginning, it was said that she had been to blame for the divorce of her now partner with Claudia Martín.

Given this, Perroni confessed, during an interview with ‘First Impact’, that what was said by the magazine TvNotas that defamed her, did affect her professional career. Fortunately, Maite ignored the lies and today she is promoting the movie ‘I can’t do without you’.

“He was disrespectful, he communicated uninformed, he invented a story that never existed and of course it hurt”, he sentenced about the media that assured that the exRBD was the third in discord in Claudia Martín’s marriage.

“It is not fair that people tell lies about you and everything that is published in that magazine is a lie… I am not going to assume a place that does not correspond to me, I am not going to assume a title that does not correspond to me, I am not going to assume a story that is not mine, it is the story they wanted to tell, it is the story that was convenient for the situation that was taking place, but it is not the story that I have lived, and it is not reality, and I am not going to take as the truth,” he added.

For its part, Maite Perroni proceeded legally and to date the process of the lawsuit against the publisher continueswhich can take up to two years to resolve.

Meanwhile, the famous said she is happy with everything that is happening in her career and with her partner, who has accompanied her at any time.

“When you are in a couple you can create a life anywhere, the important thing is that together you accompany each other and you can enjoy being in company, and home is where the heart is”, he pointed out.