Maitland-Niles first shot. And now Kamara – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

Arsenal said yes to the dry loan without inserting any right or obligation to redeem

While waiting to turn on the lights at San Siro (Covid permitting), Rome removes some shadows from the market, writes Francesco Balzani on I read It is made for the arrival of Maitland-Niles after yesterday’s lunge by Tiago Pinto. The English winger spoke to the technician Arteta getting the green light from‘Arsenal. The Gunners said yes to the dry loan without entering any right or obligation to redeem. The yes arrived last night with a lot of exchange of documents and already today allows Maitland to carry out medical examinations in London. Then there will be time for the two clubs to find the deal for any redemption in the next months. To accelerate the deal, Rome has increased the cost of the loan: 500 thousand euros plus another 500 in bonuses linked to individual objectives. Good news for Mourinho who could soon have deputy Karsdorp. But there is a hurry to give the midfielder to the Special One as well. And on the table for Kamara there are steps forward. Marseille owes 20.5 million to Roma for the obligatory redemptions of Under and Pau Lopez. Just under half the amount would be canceled if Kamara arrives six months before the contract expires. It remains to be convinced that the 22-year-old has offers from the Premier. A first step for a department that will be revolutionized in the summer. Risk the place Veretout (still no renewal), like it Keita leaving Liverpool.

January 5, 2022 (change January 5, 2022 | 07:43)

