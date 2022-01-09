Maitland-Niles’ first statements in the Giallorossi: “I decided to come here because convinced by Abraham. I can play in different roles”

ROME MAITLAND NILES – The new acquisition Ainsley Maitland-Niles released his first words in the Giallorossi shirt. The now former Gunners has joined the squad of Josè Mourinho ahead of tomorrow’s match against Juventus from Massimiliano Allegri. Here are his words to the Giallorossi site.

Welcome to Roma, Ainsley. How did you feel after the deal was closed?

“I’m really happy to be here, everyone welcomed me very well. I can’t wait to get started ”.

For those who don’t know you well, can you tell us what kind of player are you?

“I am a calm, calm player, but I am also very tenacious. I have a lot of stamina and good technique. And I also know how to read the game well, I’m a complete player ”.

In your career you have held different roles, it is something that has been talked about a lot. Do you believe that this versatility, in addition to emphasizing your qualities as a player, is one of your strengths?

“Yes, being able to play different roles in the same match is an advantage that I can take advantage of. This is definitely good for a manager and maybe that’s why I’m here. I will play where I can be useful to the team ”.

Chances are your first match with the new jersey is an important match, against the Juventus, at home, at the Olimpico. How do you like this prospect?

“It’s a great feeling. I’m here to prove my worth and I will do it in every game. The opportunities will be there, but the performances will speak “.

This is not the first time you are on loan. Do you think that your previous adaptation experiences could be useful for you to be able to immediately start making your contribution?

“Surely. Having similar experiences can help me. The clubs where I played on loan were different from this one: Rome is a great club, a fantastic club. The media attention here is greater than where I’ve played before. I’m ready for this new challenge, I’m happy to be able to take it up ”.

You are the third Englishman on the team, along with Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham. How much did it affect your decision that they were here? Have you already had a chance to talk to them about what’s to come?

“Yeah, I talked to Tammy, who is a great guy. I don’t know Chris well, but I’ll get to know him soon. Tammy told me how big this club is. He strongly wanted me to come here. He told me about Rome and I decided to come. It is an important step for my career, for my future. I can be useful to the team and I can’t wait to get started ”.

Now you will have the chance to work with José Mourinho, whom I imagine you know very well. How much did the fact that he was the coach weigh on your decision and how impatient are you to work with him?

“This is a great opportunity. He is one of the best coaches in the world. If not the best. He has won many trophies and is also a great person. He says what he thinks, he is a positive person, and he wants to win. And in football you have to win. Having him as a coach is the best a player could wish for ”.

Have you talked to him yet, since you arrived?

“Yup. Last night, at dinner, we talked about plans for the future. What he wants from me and what he expects. It was a good conversation ”.

And what do you think about the prospect of playing in the Italian league? Have you watched any games recently? How much do you know about Roma and the opponents you will face?

“I’ve been watching games recently. I’ve seen fast paced races, aggressive teams. I think I am suitable for this type of football, coming from the Premier League. Serie A is not that different. Now I just want to take the field and make the best of it “.

I guess you know something about the Roma supporters. Maybe you have already been able to see something on social media and beyond, since the negotiation seemed to be in the pipeline?

“It was nice. The fans here are different from what I was used to. They showed me great support, even before the final agreement, during the negotiation and even after the deal was closed. It will be a great adventure to live with them.

What are your personal goals? What are the goals you would like to achieve here at Roma?

“I want to become the best version of myself. I want to play continuously, express myself at my best and prove my worth. Especially the Club, the coach and the fans. I want to prove that I am a great player.

Finally, is there a particular message you want to send to the Roma fans?

“Thanks for the support, thanks for the welcome. This is just the beginning. I hope that this season we will do something great ”.