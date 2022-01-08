Maitland-Niles is there, he is already training today. Now it’s up to Oliveira: the details deal – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

The smile that accompanies it is a good omen. Maitland-Niles he landed yesterday at the airport of Ciampino in the early afternoon. Thumbs up for the photographers shot, English, coming from Arsenal, comes on dry loan (500 thousand euros plus another 500 linked to bonuses). He chose as his jersey number 15. Today he will go to for the first time Trigoria, will take place the workout together with companions and given the disqualification of Karsdorp Sara summoned for the delicate match against Juventus. It is not excluded that it may be employee (ballot with El Shaarawy or Ibanez) also because in recent weeks he has trained regularly, even if the last time he took the field dates back to 20 November last, 37 minutes in the knockout against Liverpool. Yesterday – explains Stefano Carina in ‘Il Messaggero’ – the boy had to complete the last ones paperwork started in London. Among these, in addition to the permit of work coming from a non-EU country, some of them authorizations (including the residence permit) for which a raid on theBritish Embassy.