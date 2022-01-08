Maitland-Niles is there, he is already training today. Now it’s up to Oliveira: the details deal – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos
The Englishman will train with his teammates and could be called up and even used against Juventus. For the Portuguese, Pinto is finalizing the negotiation for about 16 million between loans and rights
The smile that accompanies it is a good omen. Maitland-Niles he landed yesterday at the airport of Ciampino in the early afternoon. Thumbs up for the photographers shot, English, coming from Arsenal, comes on dry loan (500 thousand euros plus another 500 linked to bonuses). He chose as his jersey number 15. Today he will go to for the first time Trigoria, will take place the workout together with companions and given the disqualification of Karsdorp Sara summoned for the delicate match against Juventus. It is not excluded that it may be employee (ballot with El Shaarawy or Ibanez) also because in recent weeks he has trained regularly, even if the last time he took the field dates back to 20 November last, 37 minutes in the knockout against Liverpool. Yesterday – explains Stefano Carina in ‘Il Messaggero’ – the boy had to complete the last ones paperwork started in London. Among these, in addition to the permit of work coming from a non-EU country, some of them authorizations (including the residence permit) for which a raid on theBritish Embassy.
Having defined the arrival of the Englishman (contract in the League deposited), now Pinto’s work focuses on Sergio Oliveira. There Rome is finishing the negotiation based on a loan (1.2 million) plus a redemption right set at 15 million. The footballer is agree, the Port mashed potato. It just goes Conceicao reassured who immediately asks for a substitute. Pinto is also engaged in disposals and in the meantime collect 12 million from Marseille for Pau Lopez (has reached twenty appearances). While Calafiori And Reynolds await the green light to move to Cagliari And at Anderlecht, Santon rate the Paok, Villar wait for news instead from Inter who has expressed interest in him, but not before having given up a couple of pieces (Senses And Vecino).
