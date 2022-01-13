Maitland-Niles: “Oliveira and I can bring mentality”. And to RN: “I’ll tell you about my strengths” (VIDEO)

MAITLAND-NILES PRESS CONFERENCE – After the debut against Juventus, today the first words as a player of Roma for Ainsley Maitland-Niles. The Giallorossi defender, who arrived on loan fromArsenal, was officially presented to the press. The press conference at the sports center took place at 2.30 pm, with an introduction by Tiago Pinto. The Englishman also answered a question posed by Romanews, from our correspondent in Trigoria.

Read also:

Maitland-Niles vs Lykogiannis, who comes and who goes: a suitcase-in-hand challenge

https://fb.watch/aw9Sj1rI10/

Pinto’s comment

It is a pleasure to see you all, today I will not answer your questions, we will have an opportunity at the end of the market. Today I want to say something about Maitland-Niles. He is ready to help the team immediately, so then is the January transfer market, he already did it last week. He is young, he can do different roles, and I want to thank him for the desire he has shown to come here.

The press conference

Sky: Do you feel you are passing through Serie A or could you stay longer?

Now I am focused on the team and on the present, I don’t think about my contract or where I will go next. Especially on achieving the club’s goals.

What ideas did you have about the contradictions of Roma and the 7 minutes seen with Juve?

Having ups and downs is part of football. We lost concentration and it cost us the race. We have to work on our mentality and concentration, to try to maintain it even after 90 minutes including recovery. And it can be done by working together.

Gasport: “What do you think of Serie A compared to the Premier?

More tactical than the Premier, it’s an important championship, it seemed very technical to me. A championship where you need to keep concentration high.

Corsport: Mourinho’s criticisms of this team on mentality, I wanted to know if you share them and if you and Oliveira can help in that sense?

Yes sure. I am convinced that Sergio and I can transmit a mentality in order to win games. Football is about this, we will do what the coach tells us, we must win to be happy and be happy again.

Time: You are the third English player, it has an influence and you already knew Smalling and Abraham before. Do you speak English on the pitch?

I knew Tammy before I came, Chris not much. But now we have gotten so close. If the manager speaks to us in Italian I can understand why I understand football. Claudio (translator, editor’s note) sometimes helps me with the nuances.

ROMANEWS: What is your greatest characteristic and what do you need to improve the most?

I believe I have different abilities, I have stamina, energy and running. I am strong, fast and I have technique. And I have game vision. Now I have to put my qualities into practice and perform at a level. I can improve the quality of performance and I don’t have to be satisfied to ensure that every action can be effective.

Social Roma: How did these first days go and how does Mourinho work?

The first day was hectic, so much to do. Then I only had one workout. The coach saw me at work and was able to see what my qualities are in both the offensive and defensive phases.