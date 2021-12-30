Sports

Maitland-Niles said yes, now Tiago Pinto must find an agreement with Arsenal

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

German photos

CALCIOMERCATO ROMA NILES PINTO – La Rome must prop up the squad as soon as possible to give the grafts requested by Josè Mourinho. The first of these can be Maitland-Niles which can be useful in various roles in the field.

Read also:
Santon can leave Trigoria

Calafiori in Cagliari after the purchase of English

Tiago Pinto seems to have convinced the Englishman and his entourage to accept the Giallorossi offer. According to Il Tempo, the English footballer would earn about two million a year. The white smoke with theArsenal, however, it is not taken for granted. The English team pushes for the contract obligation to a higher figure than the 10 million put on the plate by Rome. The agreement with Maitland-Niles however, it could soften the London team to meet the Giallorossi. The footballer returned to training after recovering from Covid. The goal of Pinto is to close as soon as possible and then bet Kamara and outbound operations. The agreement with the Cagliari for Riccardo Calafiori until June which will start after closing the operation for the exterior of theArsenal. The Sardinians also did a survey for Darboe which at the moment seems to remain a Rome.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Away from Rome immediately, it is no longer welcome

1 week ago

Codacons denounces DAZN for the stop of multipurpose subscriptions: the press release

November 9, 2021

Guardiola in Serie A, the coach announces the future: “This is where I will train”

November 28, 2021

Genoa-Salernitana, probable formations: Sheva thinks of Kallon-Destro in attack

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button