Maitland-Niles said yes, now Tiago Pinto must find an agreement with Arsenal

CALCIOMERCATO ROMA NILES PINTO – La Rome must prop up the squad as soon as possible to give the grafts requested by Josè Mourinho. The first of these can be Maitland-Niles which can be useful in various roles in the field.

Tiago Pinto seems to have convinced the Englishman and his entourage to accept the Giallorossi offer. According to Il Tempo, the English footballer would earn about two million a year. The white smoke with theArsenal, however, it is not taken for granted. The English team pushes for the contract obligation to a higher figure than the 10 million put on the plate by Rome. The agreement with Maitland-Niles however, it could soften the London team to meet the Giallorossi. The footballer returned to training after recovering from Covid. The goal of Pinto is to close as soon as possible and then bet Kamara and outbound operations. The agreement with the Cagliari for Riccardo Calafiori until June which will start after closing the operation for the exterior of theArsenal. The Sardinians also did a survey for Darboe which at the moment seems to remain a Rome.