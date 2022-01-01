Maitland-Niles wants to play for Roma: interview with Arsenal

Maitland-Niles spoke with Edu , general manager of Arsenal : wants to play in the Rome and work with Mourinho . He considers this solution as the most advantageous for his career: from the module, the 3-5-2, perfect for its characteristics, to the confidence of the Special One. He understood that he would find the basis to immediately enter a new reality and live a fascinating experience. He asked Arsenal not to dwell on the formula. Yes, because Edu is willing to sell it only on one condition: that Rome accepts the obligation of redemption. While Tiago Pinto thinks about the loan, studying a price (between eight and ten million) linked to the outright purchase of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, twenty-four, English, who entered the Academy of Gunners and able to fill different roles.

A FLORENZI TYPE – Right-back, winger in a five-man midfield, or hairpin in 4-2-3-1. A wild card that can also move to the left wing. A type to Florenzi. Orderly, attentive to tasks, willing to work hard, to help the team, guaranteeing balance and substance. He is a player who can prove invaluable, even if inconspicuous. Good at marking, generous and dynamic. He was born on 29 August 1997 in Goodmayes, outskirts of London, half an hour drive from Charing Cross.

THE OBSTACLE – A deal that still presents a knot: loan with redemption obligation or without constraints. Arsenal, so far, have not sent any opening signals to Roma, just like last summer, when the executives had not granted discounts on Granit Xhaka, the half chosen by Mourinho. A line so intransigent as to push the Guenners to interrupt the negotiations and extend the contract to the Swiss until 2024. Maitland-Niles does not find space in Mikel’s team Arteta. His priority is Rome, even if he has received other proposals from Premier: in the last few hours theEverton. Only eight appearances in this league, in total he remained on the pitch 263 minutes. He has been out of quarantine for three days after being positive at Covid. He can be released in 2023, he appreciated Mourinho’s pressure, he is the right age to address his career. Last season, during the second round, he was loaned to the West Bromwich Albion, then demoted. In 2015 he had an experience inIpswich Town, in Championship, the English Serie B. In the Gunners he played 132 games between cups and championship: he scored three goals and signed eight assists. He was also in the English national team: five appearances with the coach Southgate, until November 18, 2020. He has an ex-wife, Julie, and two children: Fletcher ropes And Ainsley junior. He made his Premier League debut on 13 December 2014, atEmirates Stadium, against the Newcastle: 4-1, doublets of Giroud And Cazorla. He entered at the last minute instead of Oxlade-Chamberlain, the Arsenal manager was still the Frenchman Wenger.