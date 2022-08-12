Maja Gobeli: “Greenpeace’s financial independence is its most precious asset”

Maja Gobeli, 26, studied communication, journalism, web development and design. But if she joined the very famous organization Greenpeace in Zurich, it is above all because she wanted to get involved in environmental issues. She is in charge of fundraising for the NGO, and oversees diversity and inclusion issues. She tells us the fascinating story of Greenpeace, the many battles fought in Switzerland, as well as her vision of the climate problem.

Changearth Project is a series of portraits of young people committed to ecological transition, all over Europe. Co-created by two students, Astrid and Carla, this project aims to highlight these young people who are mobilizing in favor of the climate and biodiversity, and to inspire others to do the same. Throughout the summer, WE DEMAIN will publish one of these committed portraits once a week.

Sensitivity to the environment developed from an early age

Maja Gobeli grew up on a farm in the Alps, which produces organic meat and milk. His parents were already very committed to the environment. At 12 or 13, she was reading teen magazines that mentioned environmental issues and remembered the song “Wake Up America” by Miley Cyrus. At the same time, Greenpeace launched a campaign called “Save the arctic”. An operation to alert on an oil well drilling platform in Russia. “All the activists were arrested and, one of them being Swiss, this attracted a lot of national media attention. This is the first time I have heard of Greenpeace.”

She then left these subjects aside for a few years. Then, in 2016, she became interested in acting in the United States. Indigenous people were protesting against the construction of pipelines on their land. “I think I heard about the protests on the internet and it really caught my attention. Over time, I started to get frustrated that there was no real media coverage of this event in Switzerland. Swiss banks were involved as investors. So the national office of Greenpeace decided to act in a spectacular way, targeting the annual general meeting of one of the banks. Maja then chose to study this event as part of her bachelor’s thesis, on self-image and the public image of direct environmental actions. “It brought me back to what was so important to me at the age of 13, environmental issues.”

Greenpeace, of the rebellion movement…

Greenpeace is an environmental NGO which was founded in 1971. The movement started with an action of activists in Vancouver. They opposed the atomic bomb tests in Amchitka, Alaska. They left on board a fishing boat, knowing that in the event of human presence, the bomb could not be triggered.

So in the middle of the hippie period, they ended their meetings with the word “Peace”. One day someone pointed out “Actually it should be a green peace” (“in fact, it should be an ecological peace”). This is what gave the organization its name. Little by little, the movement was joined by people all over the world, giving birth to the different national branches. These were then structured to create the NGO we know today. Present in 55 countries, via national and regional offices, and mobilizing employees, donors and volunteers, Greenpeace now has more than 3 million members (including 230,000 in France at the end of 2020).

… to the international organization

Today, Greenpeace mainly organizes media campaigns, especially through direct and non-violent actions. “But before that, we do a lot of research work on the subject.. Then we engage in a dialogue at the company level and at the political level with those responsible for the problem.” describes Maja. If that doesn’t work, the organization relies on public pressure. For example, it can launch actions that attract the attention of the media.

Among the great successes was the moratorium on commercial whaling in the late 1980s. This is widely attributed to one of Greenpeace’s early campaigns. More recently, Shell’s lawsuit in the Netherlands by the NGO has also raised the profile of the latter. The action forced the oil giant to commit to reducing its CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030, compared to 2019 levels.

Raising funds to preserve the independence of Greenpeace

Maja’s job is to raise the funds necessary for the proper functioning of Greenpeace. Indeed, it is necessary to finance offices, salaries, travel… But also communication media, external researchers, boats, etc. But the organization has managed to remain free and independent. “Greenpeace rejects corporate funds and only accepts individual donations and those from independent foundations – independence is its most prized possession.“

Furthermore, the countries where Greenpeace operates are very unequal in terms of wealth. “Some have very few financial resources but are key countries for the environment, such as Brazil or Indonesia. That’s why we have contribution mechanisms, so that fundraising also benefits where it’s needed most.” Fundraising is done, among other things, on the NGO’s website. Most often, people decide to donate after seeing an action or reading an article. Others are solicited in the streets, where the organization is present to inform about the climate and its actions.

Maja’s role is also to maintain dialogue with donors. She informs them of what has been put in place thanks to their donation and thanks them. She communicates with them by letter, by telephone or organizes events to meet them. In addition to these missions, the young woman has new responsibilities at Greenpeace. “I am now responsible for advancing the Swiss chapter on issues of justice, equality, diversity, inclusion and security, within the organization itself.“

In Switzerland, a focus on bank investments…

The Greenpeace branch in Switzerland is particularly active in the field of finance, as many international funds pass through the country. The biggest banks – like Credit Suisse and UBS – invest in fossil fuel industries and assets. They then finance a significant part of global CO2 emissions.

In recent months, the Swiss branch has also focused on the fight against greenwashing. “There are no international rules on what it means ‘sustainable‘ Where ‘green‘so any financial product can be qualified as such”, explains Maja. This is why Greenpeace conducted a study on “sustainable” portfolios. The association has shown that they are in fact the source of a lot of GHG emissions, even if they exclude the financing of certain polluting industries. This highly publicized report put pressure on the banks. It has also contributed to the emergence of labels, currently under development. These will make it possible to distinguish the assets financing companies with a positive impact from other financial products.

… and the implementation of votes by referendum

Greenpeace very regularly participates in the creation of “initiatives” – referenda which take place regularly in Switzerland – before they become independent and are voted on. For example, a major campaign against GMOs launched by Greenpeace was followed by a referendum to ban the production and import of GMOs in Switzerland. A vote on limiting CO2 emissions also took place last summer. It related in particular to the creation of a carbon tax, but was refused by 51.6%. However, for Maja, the danger with such votes is that citizens do not always have the right information. “For example, in the context of the carbon tax law, analyzes showed that the way in which the 5 questions to be decided during the vote were combined played a major role in their rejection.“

The main demand of the NGO is the respect, by Switzerland, of the commitments made within the framework of the Paris Agreements. “We are far from the right path to respect the +1.5 degrees. We call for action to be taken to achieve this goal” explains Maja. Greenpeace supports the Glacier Initiative, which aims to enshrine the commitments of the Paris Agreements in the Constitution. This would allow citizens to sue the state for non-compliance with its commitments. They could thus reproduce what happened in other countries, as in France with L’Affaire du Siècle.

Greenpeace also asks Switzerland to act against the loss of biodiversity, in particular due to agriculture. Indeed, the country heavily subsidizes animal husbandry (to produce meat and dairy products). The NGO therefore calls for a redirection of these subsidies towards a truly sustainable agriculture adapted to the particularities of Switzerland. She even developed a plan showing what agriculture could look like in 2050.

The climate, a complex issue

For the young activist, the two major challenges in the fight against climate change are time and human nature.

On the one hand, time, because the time scale of global warming is long term. “Men only know how to work and plan for very short periods.” In the same way, “in our political systems, politicians only do what will bring them votes in the short term, and that is not always what would be best for 50 years from now.“. The gap between the measures taken for the climate and their visible benefits later also complicates the equation. “I don’t know if we will be able to overcome the fact that people have the impression that something is being taken away from them by modifying their habits. What they see is that they can eat all the meat they want today. Not that it will make heat waves more likely in 10 years.“

On the other hand, human nature, because it is difficult to summarize climate issues in a few simple and easily assimilated facts. Climatic phenomena are interdependent and climate science is very complex and therefore difficult to understand. Finally, responsibility cannot rest solely with individuals, because “it would take far too long to convince everyone, it is more effective to push governments to legislate and companies to change“.

Greenpeace, a unique organization

What pleases Maja the most at Greenpeace Switzerland is the ability of the organization to apply internally what they demand externally. The NGO works in a very horizontal way, without there being a real leader above each employee. “I know the areas I need to work on, and I organize myself to define what I want to do and how to do it” says Maja. “I think this operation is one of the best ways to tackle a societal problem.“

Maja is passionate about her missions at Greenpeace. This is why she does not intend to stop on such a good path: “All I wish for the future is to continue to practice this profession as well as possible.“. To support or join the NGO, there are several possibilities: make a donation, join one of the local groups (which have their own activities, separate from the national headquarters), become a volunteer (after a short training), or even apply to be employee. So don’t hesitate any longer!