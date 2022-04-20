Majo Aguilar, Angela’s talented cousin

Majo Aguilar at the Lo Nuestro awards ceremony in Miami. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images)

Ángela Aguilar – who is currently with her parents and her brother Leonardo (whom she affectionately called “slobbery” in a video) in Paris – has been word of mouth in recent weeks due to the tremendous media storm caused by the leak of her ” romance” with the indiscreet composer Gussy Lau, who, when made public, became a hotbed of speculation of all kinds, stirred up by the crushing video in which Ángela sobs and apologizes to her fans, for which some media now speculate that the photos leaked are the tip of the iceberg about the exchange of material of an intimate nature between the interpreter of ‘There where they see me’ and the subject who is 15 years older than her.

This has certainly changed the pink and pretty public perception (until now) of the princess of the Mexican regional, which has now been punctuated by salacious comments on networks and reproaches of all kinds. But the interesting thing here is that if there is someone who would indirectly benefit from all this disastrous (but irresistible) situation, it is none other than the one considered (even by herself) the “black sheep” of the Aguilar dynasty, Angela’s “uncomfortable cousin”. : Majo Aguilar.

Although she is 9 years older than Ángela and has been singing for more than her, Majo, the eldest daughter of Antonio Aguilar Jr. and his wife, Susana Carrillo, is not as famous as her little cousin yet and definitely has a very different image, so that have always been compared. (Majo has a sister, Flor Susana, who also sings and with whom she made her debut in ‘Sábado Gigante’ in 2008, when they were both still children).

Until now, the one that had received unfavorable comments from the most recalcitrant fans who criticized her for being liberal, for sometimes singing in English (as if being an interpreter of Mexican music would prevent her from liking pop music in other languages; after all, Angela has said that she loves Lady Gaga too), and even for taking one or another daring photo in a bikini, it was the redhead, who had endured the comparisons with diplomacy and pointed out that, although singers and from the same family, she and Angela each have their own place.

In fact, the comment about being a “black sheep” was viralized by herself during an interview for the morning magazine ‘Venga la Alegría’ on TV Azteca where the interpreter of ‘No voy a Llor’, who also composes and bears a remarkable resemblance to her famous grandmother, Flor Silvestre, pointed out that she feels that way, in some way because she is different from her family due to her ideas that do not usually fit with the more conservative framework of her parents or her uncle (although she is united with Pepe by a passion for rock’n’roll). She also stated that despite this perception of being rebellious, she has always respected her family’s way of thinking, although she does not always agree with them on everything, while she preferred to avoid questions that touched on the subject of Angela’s love life, since that is a matter that is none of your business.

However, now that Ángela has earned the various scoldings and reproaches from her fans, the hateful comparisons seem to have ceased and Majo, whose timbre of voice is very special and particular, who barely released his first album ‘My inheritance, my blood’ last year, she is being revalued on her own merit and not just for being the rebellious relative of the one who until a few days ago was the perfect girl in the family.

“I have done things with respect, and I think there is a very important thing here, if you do things to annoy, then it will go wrong for you, but I am me, and I never try to annoy and I have always thought that way, said the interpreter of ‘I looked for’ before the cameras, something that shows her in the eyes of the public in another perspective and at a popularity level, this can change her reputation from “bad girl” to being recognized as she should be: a very complete artist and a very important part of a great tradition.

