Majo Aguilar, better than Angela? This song would unleash envy among cousins ​​(VIDEO)

The Aguilar dynasty advances steadily as its members continue to reap triumphs; however, among them there is also talk of some family disputes, such is the case of Majo Aguilar and Angela Aguilarboth cousins ​​and who are rumored to have some competition to become the next idol of the Mexican regional.

Although the singer of ‘Where they see me’ is better known in the musical world, her family member has been making an effort in her performances, so even a melody has made the followers of both doubt who presumes to have the best voice.

And the song went viralHow nice‘, originally written and performed by the Spanish Rosario Flores, in which Majo Aguilar was able to demonstrate different tones of voice.

Who sings better: Majo Aguilar or Ángela Aguilar?

The melody was well received by the public, who recognized her excellent voice, and many also stressed that the 27-year-old singer is Mexican.

“Singer, composer, she was born in Mexico and her tone of voice is beautiful, the best of the Aguilars”; “You reflect a lot of simplicity and tenderness more than Ángela, she continues as before with your personality and talent”; “Your voice is so Mexican, what pride”; “She is my favorite of the Aguilars, her tone of voice is much better”, are just some of the comments.

It should be noted that Majo Aguilar It has been active since 2015, since then it has worked on releasing themes of the Mexican pop and regional genre.

Throughout his career, he has released three albums: ‘Tribute’, ‘Soy’ and ‘My inheritance, my blood’, from which his first single ‘I will not cry’ is based, released in 2021.

As long as Angela Aguilar She has also released three albums: ‘Christmas with Ángela Aguilar’, ‘First I am Mexican’ and ‘Mexicana in love’, materials that have allowed her to be a winner and nominee in different events such as the Grammy Awards, the Latin Grammy Awards, Youth Awards, Ours, among others.